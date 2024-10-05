Apalachee High School plays first home football game since Sept. 4 shooting that killed 4 people

` FILE - A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the Wednesday school shooting, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Winder, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File) (Mike Stewart/AP)

Friday night's football game between Apalachee High School and Jackson County in Winder, Georgia was notable for many more reasons than which team won or lost.

The Wildcats lost, 25–6. But for the Apalachee community, it was the school's first football game at their home field since the Sept. 4 shooting that killed two students, both 14 years old, and two math teachers. One of those teachers, Richard Aspinwall, was the team's defensive coordinator.

Prior to the national anthem performed by the school's chorus group, Apalachee held a moment of silence for the families of Aspinwall, Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo. Players wore a special sticker on their helmets to honor Aspinwall. Fans wore t-shirts that said "Chee Strong."

"It's been very humbling, not just for our athletics, but because it's not just about thoughts and prayers; it's about what we can actually do," head football coach Mike Hancock told Fox 5 Atlanta. "It's football weather, finally. We have great hard-working people, some kids, band, or cheer and have a big crowd."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson followed up on a promise he made to attend the school's first home football game, arriving just after game time and eventually meeting with students, faculty and families of the victims.

Two weeks earlier, Johnson hosted Apalachee students at the Atlanta soundstage where his next film is being made.

"These players, coaches, teachers, the entire community and ALL the students at Apalachee are the symbol of resilience, love and strength," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "I promised them, I would be there tonight for them - and I will. Win or lose, these Apalachee kids are already undefeated."

One month ago on the same football field, terrified students were united with their parents after being evacuated from the school.

"Tonight is us reclaiming this field and reclaiming this stadium and celebrating each other and this community and these athletes and these performers," Apalachee High School principal Jessica Rehberg said to CNN.

"It’s a stadium of love and reunion and family and community – the day of our tragedy and today," she added. "I will never want to relive what we went through on September 4, but the joy when people got to see each other and support each other."