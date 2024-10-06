AP Top 25: Texas re-takes No. 1 spot as top five gets shaken up after Alabama and Tennessee's losses

Mississippi State v Texas AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas is the No. 1 team in the country again.

The Longhorns moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 after they were off in Week 6 thanks to No. 1 Alabama's loss to unranked Vanderbilt. The Longhorns got 52 first-place votes while No. 2 Ohio State had nine. The Buckeyes beat Iowa 35-7 on Saturday.

Oregon moved up to No. 3 ahead of Penn State and Georgia in the top five. The Ducks moved up after beating Michigan State on Friday night and Tennessee's loss at Arkansas on Saturday night. Oregon hosts Ohio State in the marquee game of Week 7.

Penn State took care of business at home against UCLA, while Georgia bounced back from its loss to Alabama with a home win over Auburn.

Miami moved up two spots to No. 6 after a comeback win at Cal. The Hurricanes won 39-38 despite trailing 35-10 in the second half. Alabama dropped six spots to No. 7 ahead of Tennessee, Ole Miss and Clemson.

There are two ties in the AP poll. The first is at No. 11 between undefeated Iowa State and 4-1 Notre Dame. The second is a three-way tie at No. 18 among Kansas State, Indiana and Oklahoma. The Hoosiers became the first team to get bowl eligible on Saturday when they were the first FBS team to get a sixth win in 2024.

Post-Week 6 AP Top 25

1. Texas (5-0)

2. Ohio State (5-0)

3. Oregon (5-0)

4. Penn State (5-0)

5. Georgia (4-1)

6. Miami (6-0)

7. Alabama (4-1)

8. Tennessee (4-1)

9. Ole Miss (5-1)

10. Clemson (4-1)

11. Iowa State (5-0)

11. Notre Dame (4-1)

13. LSU (4-1)

14. BYU (5-0)

15. Texas A&M (5-1)

16. Utah (4-1)

18. Kansas State (4-1)

18. Indiana (6-0)

18. Oklahoma (4-1)

21. Missouri (4-1)

22. Pitt (5-0)

23. Illinois (4-1)

24. Michigan (4-2)

25. SMU (5-1)