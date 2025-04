Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 by NBA after directing vulgar and obscene taunt to Lakers fan

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 13: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after a play in the first quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center on April 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards took his trash talk too far during Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan," the league announced.

The incident occurred during a timeout in the third quarter of the contest.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/BEyLXbBDCe — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 22, 2025

This story will be updated.