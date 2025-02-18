Anthony Edwards not the face of the NBA, potential Finals matchups & All-Star fallout

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reflect on NBA All-Star weekend and what the league and players need to do to make it worth while.

Vince and Gary then give their picks for potential NBA Finals matchups including which series would be most chaotic and which would garner the largest amount of viewers.

Later, Vince and Gary unpack why Anthony Edwards is so adamant about not being the face of the NBA.

(01:34) San Francisco hosts All-Star weekend

(05:08) All-Star format

(22:23) Finals matchup you want to see most

(23:45) Most likely Finals matchup

(26:28) Finals matchup that will generate highest ratings

(28:33) Finals matchup that would cause the most chaos

(32:16) Anthony Edwards face of the NBA

