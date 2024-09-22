Another costly Will Levis turnover puts Titans in early hole vs. Packers

Green Bay Packers v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Another week, another big Will Levis mistake.

The Titans quarterbacks committed costly turnovers in each of Tennessee's first two games en route to an 0-2 start. On Sunday, he helped dig a 10-point hole against the Green Bay Packers with an early pick 6.

With Green Bay leading 10-7 late in the first quarter, Levis' Titans faced first-and-10 at their own 31-yard line. Levis took a shotgun snap and looked right in the flat to DeAndre Hopkins. Instead, he found Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander gave Hopkins a cushion off the snap and kept his eyes on the Titans quarterback. He diagnosed the play and jumped the route before Levis released the ball. He picked it off at the 35-yard line and ran untouched down the sideline into the end zone for a touchdown to extend Green Bay's lead to 17-7.

The turnover was the sixth for Levis two games and one quarter into his NFL season. Two of his previous giveaways played significant roles in Tennessee's 0-2 start.

In Week 1, Levis threw a fourth-quarter pick 6 against the Chicago Bears when his Titans had a 17-6 lead.

I knew Will Levis threw a bad pick six. I knew he did a surrender cobra in the middle of the play. I did not know it was *this* funny pic.twitter.com/OZcQNR4BSI — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) September 9, 2024

The turnover was the difference in Chicago's 24-17 win.

In Week 2, Levis lost an inexplicable fumble in the red zone against the New York Jets when he threw the ball backward under pressure.

Levis flips it backwards and its a Jets fumble recovery!



📺: #NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/nZ38jEOfOo — NFL (@NFL) September 15, 2024

Tennessee led 7-0 at the time and was threatening a two-possession lead at the time of the Levis giveaway. The Jets went onto a 24-17. The fumble left Titans head coach Brian Callahan furious.

Here's guessing that Callahan was none to pleased with Levis' pick 6 against the Packers as well.