Angels star Shohei Ohtani beats out Ronald Acuña Jr. for top-selling jersey this season

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 23: Fans wear the jersey of Shohei Ohtani #17 Los Angeles Angels before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on September 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was the most popular player in Major League Baseball this season.

Ohtani had the best-selling jersey this season, the league and the MLB Players Association announced on Friday, via The Associated Press . That made Ohtani the first Japanese player to ever finish atop the list.

The top-20 list is based on the sale of Nike jerseys sold through MLBShop.com since Opening Day. Ohtani had finished inside the top 10 twice since he entered the league, most recently in 2021, but this was the first time he led the league.

The top 20 jerseys sold since Opening Day.

It’s the 1st time more than one Cincinnati #Reds player has been on the list, with Joey Votto appearing for the 1st time since 2012, the longest span between appearances by any player. pic.twitter.com/14nzzeVy7H — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) September 29, 2023

The Angels' two-way star underwent an unspecified elbow procedure earlier this month , which ended his sixth season in the league early. It's unclear if he underwent Tommy John surgery, though Ohtani did tear his UCL last month — which led to speculation that he would need a second Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani had been playing only as a hitter since he tore his UCL in his pitching arm last month, and then he landed on the 10-day injured list earlier this month with an oblique injury. His team has said he will be ready as a hitter by Opening Day next season, and will be ready to pitch for the 2025 season.

Ohtani hit .304 and had 44 home runs and 95 RBI this season. He went 10-5 as a starter on the mound and held a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts. The former league MVP is set to be a free agent this offseason.

Ohtani beat out Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. on the jersey sales list. New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts rounded out the top five. Fellow Angels star Mike Trout joined Ohtani on the list at No. 10. The Braves had four players on the list, the most of any team.