Angel Reese becomes first WNBA rookie with seven straight double-doubles as Sky handily defeat Wings

Angel Reese is continuing to put up a newsworthy rookie season with the Chicago Sky: On Thursday, she cruised to another double-double, putting up 16 points and 18 rebounds as the Sky beat the Dallas Wings 83-72.

More importantly, Thursday's win marked Reese's seventh straight double-double — making her the only rookie to achieve such a feat.

Reese's 18 rebounds also marks a career high for her within her young WNBA career. Reese achieved a career-high 20 points last week in a loss to the Connecticut Suns, in what was her fourth straight double-double.

With the milestone, Reese passes Tina Charles and Cindy Brown for most consecutive games with a double-double, continuing to make a name for herself in her rookie campaign.

Reese is proving herself as an invaluable member of her team on both ends of the court, averaging 12.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists so far this season.

The young forward also seems to be finding inspiration from other Chicago legends, showing up pregame in a Michael Jordan-themed top.

With Thursday's win, the Sky are currently ____ and sit at ninth in the league. On Sunday, Chicago has another highly-anticipated matchup against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, who beat the Sky easily on Monday.