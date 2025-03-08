Alabama's Grant Nelson throws down poster dunk, Crimson Crane pose to stir up rival Auburn

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 01: Grant Nelson #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on prior to the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 01, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Saturday's matchup between No. 7 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn was already going to be intense with the in-state rivalry and both teams among the top three squads in the SEC.

But the Crimson Tide's Grant Nelson added some much appreciated spice to the game with a poster dunk over the Tigers' Dylan Cardwell midway through the first half.

And if the throwdown to give Alabama a six-point lead wasn't enough of a statement (which became a 28-21 margin after Nelson made a foul shot for a 3-point play), Nelson stirred up Auburn and its home fans by striking a "Karate Kid" crane pose directly in front of Johni Broome.

GRANT NELSON THROWS IT DOWN AND HITS THE CRIMSON CRANE 😭🔥



pic.twitter.com/il4VyBT4PN — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) March 8, 2025

No, that wasn't Nelson throwing a "War Eagle" right back at Auburn as ESPN broadcaster Karl Ravech initially called. That was the "Crimson Crane," which the Alabama football team popularized during the 2021 football season.

Since receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie struck Daniel Russo's iconic pose from "The Karate Kid," the crane has become a taunting gesture between the in-state rivals. As AL.com's Mike Rodak reported in 2022, the "Crimson Crane" has been has been displayed in gymnastics meets between Alabama and Auburn, in addition to swimming and diving events and club hockey matches.

Alabama holds a 45-42 lead over Auburn at halftime. No word on any crane poses being made in either locker room during the break.