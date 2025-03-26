'A Complete Unknown' hits streaming: how to watch the Timothée Chalamet-led Bob Dylan biopic

James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic is coming to streaming this week. Starring Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown follows a young Bob Dylan who arrives in New York City in search of his hero, Woody Guthrie. Chalamet's performance in the film earned him a Best Actor nomination at the 2025 Oscars. The film was nominated in seven other categories, including Best Picture, but ultimately did not win any of them. The film's soundtrack, however, is winning over some audiences via TikTok trends right now.

A Complete Unknown will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday, Mar. 27. Are you ready to watch?

When does A Complete Unknown come out?

While the Bob Dylan biopic dropped in theaters over Christmas 2024, and became available to rent or buy on digital in February, A Complete Unknown is finally available to stream starting Thursday, Mar. 27.

How to watch A Complete Unknown:

A Complete Unknown trailer:

A Complete Unknown cast:

Timothée Chalamet — polar opposite of a complete unknown — stars as Bob Dylan in this Oscar-nominated biopic. The cast also includes Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.

Did A Complete Unknown win at the Oscars?

While the film received eight nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Chalamet), Best Supporting Actor (Norton) and Best Supporting Actress (Barbaro), A Complete Unknown did not win in any categories at the Oscars in 2025.