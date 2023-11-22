76ers star Joel Embiid to reportedly miss Wednesday's game against Timberwolves with hip soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will reportedly miss Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left hip soreness, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

It marks the first time this season Embiid will miss a game. Through 14 games, he's averaging 31.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

The severity of Embiid's injury is unknown. He was able to play 41 minutes during Tuesday's overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, so it's possible the 76ers want to get him some rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

