The 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season with JJ Zachariason | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's rankings week on the pod and of course that means we have to talk ADPs. Late Round QB's JJ Zachariason joins Matt Harmon to identify the top 5 best and worst ADPs this draft season. The two find a few WRs, RBs and one specific TE they love where they're currently being drafted. They also find a few high profile QBs and RBs that are going way too high:

(3:50) - Best ADP: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

(9:05) - Worst ADP: Raiders RB Zamir White

(19:15) - Best ADP: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

(24:50) - Worst ADP: Lions QB Jared Goff

(30:15) - Best ADP: Giants WR Malik Nabers

(39:00) - Worst ADP: Lions RB David Montgomery

(46:35) - Best ADP: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

(50:45) - Worst ADP: Packers RB Josh Jacobs

(55:15) - Best ADP: Bengals RB Chase Brown

(1:01:15) - Worst ADP: Texans QB CJ Stroud

