49ers WR Deebo Samuel to miss 'a couple of weeks' with calf strain, says coach Kyle Shanahan

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Deebo Samuel Sr. #1 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sideline against the New York Jets at Levi's Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to miss "a couple of weeks" due to a calf strain, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.

If Samuel is only out for two weeks, putting him on injured reserve doesn't need to be a consideration. Players on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games, under NFL rules.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

