2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updates

Republican U.S. presidential candidates participate in first 2024 campaign debate in Milwaukee Six of the eight Republican presidential contenders on the debate stage indicate that they would support Donald Trump as their party's 2024 White House nominee even if he is convicted of a crime at the first Republican candidates' debate of the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 23, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - HP1EJ8O07E32A (Brian Snyder/REUTERS)

Seven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.

There will be one notable exception absent when the event begins at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate. Trump skipped last month's debate in Milwaukee and did not see his standing as the clear leader in the primary race diminished.

The candidates who will take the stage are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

While those on stage decide whether they want to attack Trump or audition to be his vice presidential pick, the favorite for the nomination will hold an event talking to nonunion workers in Detroit. Trump's visit to Michigan comes amid a strike by the United Auto Workers, who have not welcomed his presence.

Wednesday night’s debate will air on Fox News and Fox Business. It will also be streamed in Spanish on Univision. The Fox moderators tonight are Dana Perino and Stuart Varney. Perino served as a press secretary for George W. Bush before joining Fox, while Varney is a conservative pundit. They’ll be joined by Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

Follow below for live coverage from the Yahoo News team beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

(Cover image: Brian Snyder/Reuters)