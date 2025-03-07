2025 NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 by position from QBs to CBs

The core philosophy in the NFL is that teams have to build through the draft. While that's the proper approach, great teams also need to hit on a few key additions in free agency too.

The Philadelphia Eagles changed their fortunes last offseason. They signed Saquon Barkley, who was the most impactful addition, but Philadelphia also hit home runs on other players like linebacker Zack Baun. The Eagles probably wouldn't have won Super Bowl LIX without their free-agent class.

Every team is hoping to improve its roster through free agency, which officially starts Wednesday. I broke down the top 25 free agents. This guide breaks down my top five players at each position.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold provides a best-case scenario. He was signed to a one-year deal to start until first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy was ready, but then McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury and Darnold had a very good full season as a starter. That's rare too.

Running backs

There was a perfect storm last offseason with multiple stars being available at the same time. That doesn't mean this year's class will have anywhere close to that level of success. However, there are some veteran starters for teams who are looking for that.

Wide receivers

Contracts went way up for the top receivers in the NFL, and those who hit free agency are generally aging veterans perhaps near the cliff, injury risks, inconsistent performers or a combination of all three. There are some intriguing options at receiver in free agency this year, but it's not a deep group.

Tight ends

The position is important, as teams look for their matchup cheat codes like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers. There just aren't enough good TEs for each team to have a player like that. The free agency class at TE reflects how thin the position is.

Offensive linemen

Often there aren't many quality options in free agency because good linemen are scarce and teams keep tight grips on them. But this free agency class offers some good options for teams in need. It will be costly to secure one of the top names on the market but there are also good options after the top tier.

Edge rushers

This year's class of edge defenders has contributors but it's probably light on true difference makers. Still, those players will get paid because it has become a premium position in the NFL.

Interior defensive linemen

Milton Williams is one of the handful of quality interior defensive linemen available in free agency. It's a premium position in the NFL, with teams valuing pass rush from the inside. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebackers

There might be a rebound for off-the-ball linebackers in free agency as teams started running the ball more often and effectively against defenses that hadn't put a premium on the position.

Cornerbacks

This year's draft and free-agent class offers teams plenty of opportunities to upgrade. It's also a deep free-agent class at the position, perhaps not full of stars but with many starting-level players.

Safeties

There might not be a player on Xavier McKinney's level in this year's safety class, but there are a few available on the back end who can help a defense in need.

