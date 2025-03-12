2025 NFL free agency: Grades for all 32 teams

When NFL teams got to free agency, they realized that an increase in the salary cap led to many of the top potential targets being retained by their old teams. The list of players who were available was underwhelming.
Still, between a few big trades and a flurry of activity among the players who did reach free agency, there were opportunities for aggressive teams to improve. And some teams took some hits with players leaving.
Amid the recent action in the league, here are the offseason grades for the free-agent moves and trades for each team:
Arizona Cardinals
Grade: B
Why: Grabbing Josh Sweat was big. That move along with retaining Baron Browning will boost the Cardinals' pass rush. But for a team that has missed the playoffs again, more additions would have been nice.
Josh Sweat
EDGE
4 years
$76.4 million
Signed
Baron Browning
OLB
2 years
$15 million
Re-signed
Evan Brown
OL
2 years
$11.5 million
Re-signed
Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB
2 years
$11 million
Signed
Joey Blount
S
2 years
$4.75 million
Re-signed
Aaron Brewer
LS
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Kelvin Beachum
RT
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Jacoby Brissett
QB
2 years
N/A
Signed
Zay Jones
WR
1 year
$4.4 million
Re-signed
Atlanta Falcons
Grade: D
Why: Some day, the Falcons will invest in a pass rusher. The Falcons were surprisingly quiet, other than a decent addition in Divine Deablo.
Jake Matthews
LT
2 years
$45 million
Re-signed
Liam McCullough
LS
4 years
N/A
Re-signed
Divine Deablo
LB
2 years
$14 million
Signed
Mike Hughes
CB
3 years
$18 million
Re-signed
Leonard Floyd
EDGE
1 year
$10 million
Signed
Baltimore Ravens
Grade: C
Why: Keeping Ronnie Stanley was huge. There wasn't going to be much wiggle room for a big move after that.
Ronnie Stanley
LT
3 years
$60 million
Re-signed
Patrick Ricard
FB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
1 year
$6 million
Signed
Buffalo Bills
Grade: C
Why: The Bills needed a receiver, and Josh Palmer has never shown he can be an impact player. The Bills spent to retain Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard and that was wise.
Josh Allen
QB
6 years
$330 million
Re-signed
Greg Rousseau
EDGE
4 years
$80 million
Re-signed
Khalil Shakir
WR
4 years
$60.2 million
Re-signed
Terrel Bernard
LB
4 years
$50 million
Re-signed
Josh Palmer
WR
3 years
$36 million
Signed
Reid Ferguson
LS
4 years
N/A
Re-signed
Michael Hoecht
DT
3 years
$24 million
Signed
Ty Johnson
RB
2 years
$5 million
Re-signed
Joey Bosa
EDGE
1 year
$12.6 million
Signed
Darrick Forrest
S
1 year
N/A
Signed
Damar Hamlin
S
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Larry Ogunjobi
DT
1 year
$8.3 million
Signed
Carolina Panthers
Grade: B
Why: The Panthers concentrated on defense and rightfully so. They might have overpaid a bit for players like DT Tershawn Wharton and S Tre'Von Moehrig, but they had to after barely missing out on Milton Williams.
Jaycee Horn
CB
4 years
$100 million
Re-signed
Tershawn Wharton
DT
3 years
$54 million
Signed
Tre'Von Moehrig
S
3 years
$51 million
Signed
Michael Jackson
CB
2 years
$14.5 million
Re-signed
Patrick Jones II
EDGE
2 years
$20 million
Signed
Tommy Tremble
TE
2 years
$10.5 million
Re-signed
Andy Dalton
QB
2 years
$8 million
Re-signed
Austin Corbett
C
1 year
$3 million
Re-signed
Brady Christensen
OT
1 year
$2.787 million
Re-signed
Sam Martin
P
1 year
$3 million
Signed
Chicago Bears
Grade: A
Why: Including a couple trades, the Bears completely revamped their offensive line. They added some juice to the defensive line too.
Dayo Odeyingbo
EDGE
3 years
$48 million
Signed
Grady Jarrett
DT
3 years
$43.5 million
Signed
Drew Dalman
C
3 years
$42 million
Signed
Jonah Jackson
OL
N/A
N/A
Traded (Rams)
Joe Thuney
OG
N/A
N/A
Traded (Chiefs)
Amen Ogbongbemiga
LB
2 years
$5 million
Re-signed
Josh Blackwell
CB
2 years
N/A
Re-signed
Chris Williams
DT
RFA tender
N/A
Re-signed
Durham Smythe
TE
1 year
N/A
Signed
Tarvarius Moore
S
1 year
N/A
Signed
Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: Incomplete
Why: Until we see what happens with Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, who knows? The grade could be an A or an F. But franchise tagging Tee Higgins was the right call.
Tee Higgins
WR
Franchise tag
N/A
Re-signed
B.J. Hill
DL
3 years
$33 million
Re-signed
Mike Gesicki
TE
3 years
$25.5 million
Re-signed
Joseph Ossai
EDGE
1 year
$7 million
Re-signed
Cody Ford
OL
2 years
$6 million
Re-signed
Oren Burks
LB
2 years
$5 million
Re-signed
Marco Wilson
CB
1 year
$1.52 million
Re-signed
Tanner Hudson
TE
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Cal Adomitis
LS
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Tedarrell Slaton
DT
2 years
$15.1 million
Signed
Samaje Perine
RB
2 years
$3.8 million
Signed
Ryan Rehkow
P
2 years
N/A
Re-signed
Cleveland Browns
Grade: C
Why: Resolving the Myles Garrett issue was huge. But there wasn't much else. Kenny Pickett won't get anyone excited.
Myles Garrett
EDGE
4 years
$160 million
Re-signed
Cornelius Lucas
OT
2 years
$10 million
Signed
Kenny Pickett
QB
1 year remaining
$2.6 million
Traded (Eagles)
Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
EDGE
1 year
$4.75 million
Signed
Devin Bush
LB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Maliek Collins
DT
2 years
$20 million
Signed
Dallas Cowboys
Grade: D-
Why: Extending DT Osa Odighizuwa was big, but it was another offseason of low-level additions that won't help Dallas catch Washington or Philadelphia.
Osa Odighizuwa
DT
4 years
$80 million
Re-signed
Markquese Bell
S
3 years
$12 million
Re-signed
Trent Sieg
LS
3 years
$4.45 million
Re-signed
C.J. Goodwin
CB
1 year
$1.42 million
Re-signed
Solomon Thomas
DT
2 years
$8 million
Signed
Rob Jones
OL
1 year
$4.75 million
Signed
Javonte Williams
RB
1 year
$3 million
Signed
KaVonte Turpin
KR/WR
3 years
N/A
Re-signed
Payton Turner
DE
1 year
$3 million
Signed
Bryan Anger
P
2 years
N/A
Re-signed
Denver Broncos
Grade: B
Why: The Broncos added a lot of toughness and playmaking to the defense with former 49ers Talanoa Hufanga and Dre Greenlaw. And the defense was pretty good already.
D.J. Jones
DT
3 years
$39 million
Re-signed
Jarrett Stidham
QB
2 years
$12 million
Re-signed
Talanoa Hufanga
S
3 years
$45 million
Signed
Dre Greenlaw
LB
3 years
$35 million
Signed
Matt Peart
OT
2 years
$7 million
Signed
Trent Sherfield Sr.
WR
2 years
$6 million
Signed
Evan Engram
TE
2 years
N/A
Signed
Detroit Lions
Grade: C
Why: Swapping out Carlton Davis for D.J. Reed is lateral. And the rest was fairly quiet.
Derrick Barnes
LB
3 years
$25.5 million
Re-signed
Marcus Davenport
EDGE
1 year
$4.75 million
Re-signed
Zeke Turner
LB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Morgan Cox
LS
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Anthony Pittman
LB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
D.J. Reed
CB
3 years
$48 million
Signed
Roy Lopez
NT
1 year
$4.65 million
Signed
Dan Skipper
OT
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Green Bay Packers
Grade: C-
Why: Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs are solid players but both seem a bit overpaid. It was going to be hard to top last year's home run in free agency.
Brandon McManus
K
3 years
$15.3 million
Re-signed
Isaiah McDuffie
LB
2 years
$8 million
Re-signed
Aaron Banks
G
4 years
$77 million
Signed
Nate Hobbs
CB
4 years
$48 million
Signed
Houston Texans
Grade: F
Why: The Texans' biggest need by far was offensive line, and they traded two starting linemen. The o-line issues overshadow everything else.
Christian Kirk
WR
1 year remaining
$15.5 million
Traded (Jaguars)
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
S
2 years remaining
$19 million
Traded (Eagles)
Derek Barnett
EDGE
1 year
$5 million
Re-signed
Dare Ogunbowale
RB
1 year
$2 million
Re-signed
Jake Hansen
LB
1 year
$1.7 million
Re-signed
Tremon Smith
CB/KR
2 years
$7 million
Signed
Sheldon Rankins
DT
1 year
$7 million
Signed
Darrell Taylor
EDGE
1 year
$5.25 million
Signed
Braxton Berrios
WR
1 year
$2 million
Signed
Justin Watson
WR
1 year
N/A
Signed
Mario Edwards Jr.
DL
2 years
$9.5 million
Re-signed
Laken Tomlinson
G
1 year
$4.25 million
Signed
M.J. Stewart
S
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Kurt Hinish
DT
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Indianapolis Colts
Grade: D+
Why: The Colts lost key pieces on each line, added some help to the secondary, but the Daniel Jones addition pays off only if Anthony Richardson falls apart.
Ashton Dulin
WR
2 years
$8.5 million
Re-signed
Braden Smith
RT
1 year (reworked)
$16.75 million
Re-signed
Camryn Bynum
S
4 years
$60 million
Signed
Charvarius Ward
CB
3 years
$60 million
Signed
Daniel Jones
QB
1 year
$14 million
Signed
Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B
Why: The Jaguars signed help at multiple spots without spending a lot. That is practically what the Commanders did in free agency last year.
Patrick Mekari
OL
3 years
$37.5 million
Signed
Jourdan Lewis
CB
3 years
$30 million
Signed
Eric Murray
S
3 years
$22.5 million
Signed
Robert Hainsey
C
3 years
$21 million
Signed
Dyami Brown
WR
1 year
$10 million
Signed
Nick Mullens
QB
2 years
$6.5 million
Signed
Johnny Mundt
TE
2 years
$5.5 million
Signed
Hunter Long
TE
2 years
$5 million
Signed
Chuma Edoga
OT
2 years
$7 million
Signed
Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: A-
Why: Figuring out a way to bring back Trey Smith, Nick Bolton and Hollywood Brown was important. They also grabbed OT Jaylon Moore to fix a problem.
Trey Smith
OG
Franchise tag
$23.4 million
Re-signed
Patrick Mahomes
QB
7 years
$450 million
Restructured
Chris Jones
DT
5 years
$158.7 million
Restructured
Nick Bolton
LB
3 years
$45 million
Re-signed
Hollywood Brown
WR
1 year
$11 million
Re-signed
James Winchester
LS
1 year
$1.65 million
Re-signed
Jaylon Moore
OT
2 years
$30 million
Signed
Elijah Mitchell
RB
1 year
$3.5 million
Signed
Matt Araiza
P
ERFA tender, 1 year
$960,000
Signed
Kristian Fulton
CB
2 years
$20 million
Signed
Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B
Why: The Raiders upgraded at quarterback, made Maxx Crosby happy and got Malcolm Koonce back on a discount. They did lose some good defensive players too.
Maxx Crosby
EDGE
3 years
$106.5 million
Re-signed
Adam Butler
DT
3 years
$16.5 million
Re-signed
Malcolm Koonce
EDGE
1 year
$12 million
Re-signed
Isaiah Pola-Mao
S
2 years
$8.45 million
Re-signed
Elandon Roberts
LB
1 year
$3 million
Re-signed
Jeremy Chinn
S
2 years
$16 million
Signed
Alex Cappa
OG
2 years
$11 million
Signed
Lonnie Johnson Jr.
S
N/A
N/A
Signed
Eric Stokes
CB
1 year
$4 million
Signed
Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: D
Why: The Chargers seemingly had the ability to add some impact players but mostly sat it out. That's fine, but it would have been nice to see them get more aggressive.
Elijah Molden
CB
3 years
$18.75 million
Re-signed
Khalil Mack
EDGE
1 year
$18 million
Re-signed
Bradley Bozeman
C
Multi-year deal
N/A
Re-signed
JK Scott
P
2 years
$6 million
Re-signed
Teair Tart
DL
1 year
$5.5 million
Re-signed
Donte Jackson
CB
2 years
$13 million
Signed
Najee Harris
RB
1 year
$9.25 million
Signed
Los Angeles Rams
Grade: B
Why:Matthew Stafford is back and Davante Adams is joining him, which is great. The grade gets knocked down a little because cornerback and linebacker remain issues.
Matthew Stafford
QB
2 years
$58 million
Restructure
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
1 year
$11 million
Re-signed
Davante Adams
WR
2 years
$46 million
Signed
Poona Ford
DT
3 years
$29.6 million
Signed
Miami Dolphins
Grade: C-
Why: The Dolphins lost another high-priced free agent when Jevon Holland left, but they were able to add James Daniels to help the offensive line.
Elijah Campbell
DB
1 year
$1.9 million
Re-signed
James Daniels
OL
3 years
$24 million
Signed
Zach Wilson
QB
1 year
$6 million
Signed
Ifeatu Melifonwu
S
1 year
$4 million
Signed
Larry Borom
OL
N/A
N/A
Signed
Ashtyn Davis
S
1 year
$2.5 million
Signed
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
WR
2 years
$6.5 million
Signed
Tyrel Dodson
LB
2 years
$8.25 million
Re-signed
Minnesota Vikings
Grade: A
Why: Once the Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold, they had plenty of salary cap space to retain Aaron Jones Sr. and Byron Murphy Jr. and then also make big additions on both lines.
Byron Murphy Jr.
CB
3 years
$66 million
Re-signed
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB
2 years
$20 million
Re-signed
Theo Jackson
S
2 years
$12.615 million
Re-signed
Ryan Wright
P
1 year
$1.75 million
Re-signed
Will Fries
OG
5 years
$88 million
Signed
Jonathan Allen
DT
3 years
$60 million
Signed
Ryan Kelly
C
2 years
$18 million
Signed
Isaiah Rodgers
CB
2 years
$15 million
Signed
Javon Hargrave
DT
N/A
N/A
Signed
New England Patriots
Grade: A-
Why: If you dock them a bit for overpaying players that's fine. But a team that needed an infusion of talent got plenty of it, especially on defense.
Milton Williams
DT
4 years
$104 million
Signed
Carlton Davis
CB
3 years
$60 million
Signed
Harold Landry III
EDGE
3 years
$43.5 million
Signed
Robert Spillane
LB
3 years
$37 million
Signed
Morgan Moses
OT
3 years
$24 million
Signed
Mack Hollins
WR
2 years
$8.4 million
Signed
Josh Dobbs
QB
2 years
$8 million
Signed
Khyiris Tonga
DT
1 year
$2.7 million
Signed
New Orleans Saints
Grade: F
Why: It's hard to feel good about retaining Chase Young at that price. That's not helping the Saints get their salary cap issues under control.
Chase Young
EDGE
3 years
$51 million
Re-signed
Nathan Shepherd
DT
2 years
N/A
Restructure
Justin Reid
S
3 years
$31.5 million
Signed
Juwan Johnson
TE
3 years
$30.75 million
Re-signed
Tyrann Mathieu
S
2 years
N/A.
Restructure
Dante Pettis
WR
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
New York Giants
Grade: D
Why: The secondary got some help, but it's a reminder that they let 2024 All-Pro Xavier McKinney walk. And there's still the quarterback problem.
Darius Slayton
WR
3 years
$36 million
Re-signed
Jamie Gillan
P
3 years
$9 million
Re-signed
Tommy DeVito
QB
1 year
$1.03 million
Re-signed
Chris Manhertz
TE
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Paulson Adebo
CB
3 years
$54 million
Signed
Jevon Holland
S
3 years
$45 million
Signed
Chauncey Golston
DL
3 years
$19.5 million
Signed
James Hudson III
OT
2 years
$12 million
Signed
Roy Robertson-Harris
DT
2 years
$9 million
Signed
Chris Board
LB
2 years
$6 million
Signed
New York Jets
Grade: D
Why: If you love Justin Fields then the grade is higher. Other than Fields, there weren't any big additions and they lost players like Morgan Moses and D.J. Reed.
Jamien Sherwood
LB
3 years
$45 million
Re-signed
Tony Adams
S
RFA tender
N/A
Re-signed
Justin Fields
QB
2 years
$40 million
Signed
Brandon Stephens
CB
3 years
$36 million
Signed
Andre Cisco
S
1 year
$10 million
Signed
Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: D
Why: The Eagles will be fine but they lost some of the best free agents to change teams this offseason. Retaining Zack Baun saves the grade.
Zack Baun
LB
3 years
$51 million
Re-signed
Saquon Barkley
RB
2 years
$41.2 million
Re-signed
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
QB
2 years remaining
$3.32 million
Traded (Browns)
Kenyon Green
OG
1 year remaining
$1.88 million
Traded (Texans)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: Incomplete
Why: The DK Metcalf trade might look a lot better once the quarterback plan is revealed. Until then, it's hard to say.
DK Metcalf
WR
5 years
$150 million
Traded (Seahawks), then signed to extension
Malik Harrison
LB
2 years
$10 million
Signed
Donald Parham Jr.
TE
1 year
$1.17 million
Signed
Ryan McCollum
C
1 year
$1.1 million
Signed
Kenneth Gainewell
RB
1 year
N/A
Signed
San Francisco 49ers
Grade: F
Why: It's hard to come up with a positive. The 49ers lost a lot of talent including Deebo Samuel Sr. in a trade to Washington. San Francisco isn't better than it was when last season ended.
Patrick Taylor Jr.
RB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Kevin Givens
DT
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Jordan Mason
RB
RFA tender, 1 year
$5.35 million
Re-signed
Luke Farrell
TE
3 years
$20.25 million
Signed
Richie Grant
S
1 year
N/A
Signed
Jason Pinnock
S
1 year
N/A
Signed
Demarcus Robinson
WR
2 years
$9.5 million
Signed
Luke Gifford
LB
1 year
N/A
Signed
Seattle Seahawks
Grade: C
Why: The success of the offseason depends on whether Sam Darnold is an upgrade over Geno Smith. The problem might be that Seattle didn't have enough salary cap space to fix its offensive line too.
Ernest Jones IV
LB
3 years
$33 million
Re-signed
Jarran Reed
DT
3 years
$25 million
Re-signed
Sam Darnold
QB
3 years
$100.5 million
Signed
Josh Jones
OL
1 year
$4.75 million
Signed
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
1 year
$5.5 million
Signed
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Grade: B
Why: While it came down to the wire, it's not a surprise Tampa Bay figured out a way to retain Chris Godwin and Lavonte David. Adding Haason Reddick was a worthwhile gamble.
Chris Godwin
WR
3 years
$66 million
Re-signed
Ben Bredeson
OG
3 years
$22 million
Re-signed
Lavonte David
LB
1 year
$10 million
Re-signed
Haason Reddick
EDGE
1 year
$14 million
Signed
Anthony Nelson
EDGE
2 years
$10 million
Re-signed
Riley Dixon
P
2 years
$6 million
Signed
Tennessee Titans
Grade: D+
Why: If Dan Moore Jr. helps the offensive line then the grade goes up. That's a lot of money to pay for him. It's hard to see Moore or Cody Barton having a huge impact.
Sebastian Joseph Day
DT
1 year
$7.5 million
Re-signed
Andrew Rupcich
OL
RFA tender
N/A
Re-signed
Darrell Baker Jr.
CB
RFA tender
N/A
Re-signed
Dan Moore Jr.
OT
4 years
$82 million
Signed
Cody Barton
LB
3 years
$21 million
Signed
Xavier Woods
S
2 years
$10 million
Signed
Johnny Hekker
P
1 year
N/A
Signed
Morgan Cox
LS
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Washington Commanders
Grade: A-
Why: The biggest names on this list are aging. And Javon Kinlaw was overpaid. But there was some talent added between Deebo Samuel Sr. and Laremy Tunsil.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR
1 year remaining
$17.55 million
Traded (49ers)
Laremy Tunsil
LT
2 years remaining
$42.7 million
Traded (Texans)
Bobby Wagner
LB
1 year
$9.5 million
Re-signed
Zach Ertz
TE
1 year
$6.25 million
Re-signed
Tress Way
P
1 year
$2.8 million
Re-signed
John Bates
TE
3 years
N/A
Re-signed
Zane Gonzalez
K
1 year
$1.17 million
Re-signed
Javon Kinlaw
DT
3 years
$45 million
Signed
Jeremy McNichols
RB
1 year
N/A
Re-signed
Will Harris
S
2 years
$8 million
Signed
Marcus Mariota
QB
1 year
$8 million
Re-signed