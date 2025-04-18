2025 NFL Draft position rankings: OL class is pretty loaded, with great options to protect your QB

The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here, and Yahoo Sports experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are breaking down the top prospects position by position. Here are the offensive linemen. Check out Nate and Charles' consensus big board here, along with Nate's final big board and Charles' final big board.

Other prospect rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Edges | IDLs | CBs

1. Armand Membou, Missouri

Charles McDonald: Membou checks off so many boxes for a franchise tackle prospect. Athletic, strong, plays with good leverage and technique — there really aren't many holes in his game, and he still has more upside to tap into.

For someone who weighs over 330 pounds, Membou carries his weight well, and his ability to be an enforcer on the second level of the defense is rare. He may end up being one of the best players in the class when all is said and done.

This is a Day 1 starting offensive tackle with the room to grow into an All-Pro.

Nate Tice: Membou has a unique build for a tackle but still has the length, strength and athleticism to stay out there. He had an excellent testing day at the NFL combine in Indianapolis with 4.91 40 time while reaching a top speed of 20.28 miles per hour — both fastest among all offensive linemen. It's a particularly absurd top speed to reach at 332 pounds.

Membou also backs up the testing numbers on film. He is an easy mover in space and can consistently reach outside defenders on zone runs, an ability that helped unlock a lot of Missouri’s best hitting plays.

Membou can absolutely stay out at tackle, and while he played on the right side this year for Missouri, I think he has the movement ability, length and enough polish to kick over to the left side, if needed. Membou could even kick inside at the next level, which is more a compliment to his skill set than something that is necessary. Membou could still work on his technique and hand placement, but those are teachable things that will come with time and are way more acceptable considering Membou’s youth (he didn't turn 21 until the end of March).

Membou is an ascending prospect with a lot of things that are hard to coach and a lot to like.

2. Will Campbell, LSU

Nate Tice: A smooth technician who seldom gets out of position with his feet or body as a blocker, Campbell already shows off good hand usage and the ability to recover against defensive counters because of his calm and quick footwork.

LSU often puts Campbell on an island in drop-back situations that will help his game translate to the next level, and he plays with good eyes and awareness as a run blocker and in protection, often anticipating defensive stunts and quickly adjusting. His funky stance often does his actual athleticism a disservice; Campbell is an excellent athlete (which was backed up in Indianapolis) with the bend to thrust underneath his blocks with ease.

Campbell’s arm length is going to be the topic of discussion among evaluators: He was measured at 32 5/8 inches, just below the common team prerequisite of 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. It hasn’t hindered him so far against longer defenders in college because of his hand placement, technique, athleticism and ability to constantly create leverage on his blocks. That makes me think he can at least have a chance to stay out at tackle in the NFL. He’s an extremely smart player, too, often calling out blitzes and defensive movement on his side of the ball.

I think that combination of athleticism and technique allows Campbell to mitigate his arm-length deficiencies and stay at tackle, but even if he kicks inside to guard, he could be a needle-moving player on the interior.

Charles McDonald: The only thing that Campbell is missing that separates him from the truly elite tackle prospects is arm length (32 5/8 inches). That may give him trouble at the next level as he gets the challenge of dealing with NFL pass rushers, but his combine workout showed he has the next-level athleticism to still win on the outside.

Campbell has been seen as a top tackle prospect for years now and there hasn’t been too much that has happened to change that. Barring injury, this is a 10-year starter.

3. Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Charles McDonald: Banks is a solid offensive line prospect who projects well to either tackle or guard in the NFL, depending on where teams see him fit. He could stand to get stronger as he struggled at times against Texas' tougher opponents, but the framework for a quality starter is there with a little bit of seasoning.

Banks came into the season as a top-10 prospect, but isn’t likely to go there come draft time. Still, not the worst dice roll for teams looking for offensive line help early.

Nate Tice: Banks is an experienced blindside blocker who is always under control. He is broadly built and seldom gets out of whack because of his light feet, good base, strength and balance. He's a competitive and tough player who can move people in the run game, and coordinators will have no qualms with running behind him.

Banks is even more fun to watch as a pass protector. He shows the ability to strike defenders on the inside of their pads, allowing him to control and nullify them, but can be inconsistent with his hand placement which can put him in bad positions at times.

Banks has a good build to play either inside or outside and enough length (33½ inches) that helps him compensate for any mistakes. His combination of quickness and strength, along with having 40 games under his belt when he enters the NFL, gives Banks the profile of a high-quality offensive line prospect who can hit the ground running as a professional.

I do see him best at guard at the next level, but his play this season, and measurables from the combine, have more than earned him the shot to stay out at tackle.

4. Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Nate Tice: Simmons was putting together a fantastic season before suffering a knee injury that ended his 2024 campaign. Long and light on his feet, Simmons is a good athlete and an easy mover in the run game. He is constantly able to stay balanced when climbing to the second level and is able to consistently get his head across inside defenders on the back side of zone runs. His technique and strength in pass protection had improved greatly this season, making him a more balanced player than just purely finesse-driven.

Simmons’ play strength improved so much that he was starting to bring some pop on contact in the run game before suffering his injury.

Simmons may be injured, but he has the size, enough length (33-inch arms) and talent to be a legitimate blindside protector at the next level. His athleticism and ascending play makes me think there is even more to tap into for a team with a good offensive line coach once Simmons becomes 100% again.

Charles McDonald: Simmons is dealing with rehab coming off of a torn patellar tendon, but according to media reports, he's on track to be ready for the start of training camp. If can get healthy in a hurry, Simmons has the tools to grow into a steady offensive tackle in the NFL. He's a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength.

5. Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Charles McDonald: Another big, athletic offensive lineman who can contribute right off the bat. Conerly might be a right tackle in the NFL, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. This position group is about the sum of its parts, and Conerly is a quality prospect with room to grow. He's a good mover who can still get stronger, but the movement ability at his size is what makes him a coveted prospect.

Nate Tice: Conerly has good length and plays light on his feet. He can really move in the run game because of his explosive get-off at the snap and has the ability to recover consistently as a pass protector because of his athleticism.

You can see Conerly working on his hand placement and technique while he plays, and he greatly improved in this area this season. It’s encouraging Conerly can still win on his blocks despite the inconsistencies because he is such a good athlete. And it must be remembered that he’s on the younger side, too, having turned 21 in November.

Conerly rapidly improved over the season and will hopefully keep ascending and add even more layers to his technique. He could stand to add more play strength, especially on the lower half, but that’s something you hope comes with as he gets older. Overall, Conerly has plenty of tools, is young, and has the upside of a strong starting left tackle, if his play strength and technique continue to develop.