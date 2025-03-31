2025 NFL Draft Rankings: Defensive Backs & Linebackers | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

We continue our draft coverage with a defensive deep dive on today's show! Nate Tice and Charles McDonald break down the top cornerback, safety and linebacker prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, starting with Heisman winner Travis Hunter. They evaluate the two-way player as a cornerback (stay tuned for his WR deep dive next week) and imagine how they'd like to see him used by an NFL team. Later in the show, Nate sits down with UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

(2:55) - Travis Hunter, Colorado

(11:10) - Will Johnson, Michigan

(16:40) - Shavon Revel Jr, East Carolina

(22:30) - Jahdae Barron, Texas

(26:50) - Benjamin Morrison & Maxwell Hairston

(32:15) - CBs outside our top 50

(34:35) - Malaki Starks, Georgia

(39:20) - Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

(43:50) - Andrew Mukuba, Texas

(47:40) - Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

(49:25) - Jalon Walker, Georgia

(54:55) - Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

(1:00:45) - Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

(1:04:25) - Carson Schwesinger joins the show

