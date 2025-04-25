2025 NFL Draft: Buccaneers continue to load up at WR, take Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

A team with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, coming off a strong finish to his rookie season, should have felt set at receiver.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fine making their strengths stronger.

The Buccaneers had a somewhat surprising pick at No. 19, ignoring needs such as cornerback to take Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. That certainly will help Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a big season.

Egbuka was considered a polished product coming out of Ohio State, which has produced a number of stars at receiver the past few years. He was very productive in college. He holds the Ohio State career record with 205 receptions, which is saying something considering the receiver talent to come through the program.

It's a forward looking move by the Buccaneers. Evans is coming off another 1,000-yard season, but he'll be 32 years old this upcoming season. Godwin is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, and has a torn ACL in his past as well. Egbuka will have a tough time getting targets this season in the offense, especially when considering the presence of tight end Cade Otton and running back Bucky Irving, but he can be a valuable piece in the future.

It's often said that reaching for needs and ignoring the best player available is a bad way to go about drafting in the NFL. The Buccaneers had no problem taking the best player available at No. 19, even though it wasn't an immediate need at all.