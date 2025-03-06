2025 NFL Draft consensus big board: Do any QBs join Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders in the top 50?

We've come to it at last: The first consensus big board of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle from Yahoo Sports draft experts Nate Tice and Charles McDonald.

Nate and Charles have each delivered their individual post-combine big boards, and now they've put their brains together for a combined ranking of the top 50 draft prospects. Writeups are tagged with the initials of the expert.

Charles McDonald big board | Nate Tice big board

1. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Putting Travis Hunter anywhere but the top spot feels like overthinking, even if he doesn’t ultimately live up to the lofty hype he set for himself after a once-in-a-lifetime college career.

In addition to the Heisman Trophy, Hunter won the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in college football and won the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best wide receiver in the country. He's a legitimate first-round prospect at both wide receiver and cornerback, thanks to some otherworldly ball skills and overall athleticism that make him an impact player on both sides of the ball. So far, Hunter is adamant on playing both ways in the NFL, which will prove tough, but it's hard to doubt someone who has already made it this far on his talents.

Hunter might be a bit more pro-ready at cornerback right now, where his instincts and athleticism can make him a nuisance for passing games, but a play at wide receiver is completely defensible (and exciting) as well.

The term "generational" gets thrown around way too much in draft coverage, but for someone like Hunter, it actually applies. — CM

2. Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

When a Penn State defender now gets the No. 11 jersey, he is inevitably going to get compared to Micah Parsons, which is unfair for any player and such a high bar. Still, Carter is about as close to that Parsons comparison as a player can get.

He is a twitchy pass rusher who can bend around corners and somehow stay on his feet despite contorting his body like Gumby. Carter is still adding layers to his usage of hands and how to keep blockers off-balance, but he has the package of length, quick-twitch athleticism, bend, play strength and effort level to give him the upside of an elite ace edge defender with double-digit sack upside in the NFL.

He also has prior experience as an off-ball linebacker and interior pass rusher to boot. He still has to work on discipline in the run game, and can rely on knifing inside on his pass rush (which allows QBs to escape the pocket) a bit too much. He also doesn't have elite bulk, but that's the trade-off with his ability to move. He plays hard and it's difficult to find this amount of true pass rushing juice. His medicals are also throwing a wrench in his evaluation, as combine testing revealed a stress fracture in his foot, which must be monitored.

Plus, he also does cool things with tape on his facemask. — NT

3. Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Will Johnson didn’t have the greatest end to his college career as injuries cut his final season at Michigan short, but at his best he can be a true eraser as a cornerback. Johnson was an anchor for the national-title-winning Wolverines defense a couple seasons ago and still should have teams salivating at adding a player who may be able to go toe-to-toe with the toughest wide receivers in the game.

Johnson's sophomore tape, at times, resembled what Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II has become in the NFL, although Surtain does have a size advantage on him. As long as Johnson can nail the interview portion of the cycle, he should hear his name called early. — CM

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

It’s unlikely that a running back is selected this high come draft day, but Ashton Jeanty is absolutely one of the best players in this class.

Jeanty is built like a ball of steel and is incredibly tough to bring down when defenders get their hands on him. He bounces off tackles with ease, showed he can carry a heavy workload and had some solid performances against the tougher teams Boise State faced. Jeanty's ability to break tackles made him a home-run threat and if he can continue to do that in the NFL, he'll be a sweetener for offenses in the way veteran running backs were last season. — CM

5. Will Campbell, OT/OG, LSU

A smooth technician who seldom gets out of position with his feet or body as a blocker, Campbell already shows off good hand usage and the ability to recover against defensive counters because of his calm and quick footwork.

LSU often puts Campbell on an island in drop-back situations that will help his game translate to the next level, and he plays with good eyes and awareness as a run blocker and in protection, often anticipating defensive stunts and quickly adjusting. His funky stance often does his actual athleticism a disservice; Campbell is an excellent athlete (which was backed up in Indianapolis) with the bend to thrust underneath his blocks with ease.

Campbell’s arm length is going to be the topic of discussion among evaluators: He was measured at 32 5/8 inches, just below the common team prerequisite of 33 inches for offensive tackles in the NFL. It hasn’t hindered him so far against longer defenders in college because of his hand placement, technique, athleticism and ability to constantly create leverage on his blocks. That makes me think he can at least have a chance to stay out at tackle in the NFL. He’s an extremely smart player, too, often calling out blitzes and defensive movement on his side of the ball.

I think that combination of athleticism and technique allows Campbell to mitigate his arm-length deficiencies and stay at tackle, but even if he kicks inside to guard, he could be a needle-moving player on the interior. — NT

6. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

A monster on the outside, McMillan is a smooth athlete with excellent hands and ball skills that give him true X-receiver upside. McMillan consistently creates yards with the ball in his hands because of his strength and balance, and plenty of burst in such a big frame. He is also a good route runner who can consistently sink on his route breaks, with the ability to create separation on the intermediate levels.

McMillan was dominant in 2024 when the ball was anywhere in his vicinity and has the makings of a matchup nightmare at the next level. He also already has experience working from the slot, not just vertically but on underneath routes as well, with his ability to get in and out of breaks really shining on these routes.

McMillan is a big receiver who most importantly plays big. His volleyball and basketball background constantly show up in his game; he is very comfortable extending for throws away from his frame (which happened often at Arizona) and he doesn't lose speed when catching the ball on the move because of his confidence in his hands.

McMillan lacks elite long speed, but he still has enough speed — and most importantly the frame and ball skills — to win consistently vertically. McMillan brings a lot to the table and can be an instant strong contributor at the next level because of his route-running polish and ball skills. I'm very bullish on McMillan. — NT

7. Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Membou has a unique build for a tackle but still has the length, strength and athleticism to stay out there. He had an excellent testing day at the NFL combine in Indianapolis with 4.91 40 time while reaching a top speed of 20.28 miles per hour — both fastest among all offensive linemen. It’s a particularly absurd top speed to reach at 332 pounds.

Membou also backs up the testing numbers on film. He is an easy mover in space and can consistently reach outside defenders on zone runs, an ability that helped unlock a lot of Missouri’s best hitting plays.

Membou can absolutely stay out at tackle, and while he played on the right side this year for Missouri, I think he has the movement ability, length and enough polish to kick over to the left side, if needed. Membou could even kick inside at the next level, which is more a compliment to his skill set than something that is necessary. Membou could still work on his technique and hand placement, but those are teachable things that will come with time and are way more acceptable considering Membou’s youth (he doesn’t turn 21 until the end of March).

Membou is an ascending prospect with a lot of things that are hard to coach and a lot to like. — NT

8. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham spent a good chunk of last season playing through injury, but when he is on he is a true difference-maker on the interior. Speed, power, technique — Graham has it all and when he was healthy in 2023 he looked poised to be potentially the first overall pick this year.

Graham won't be going that high in this year's class, but he has everything teams are looking for in a true penetrating game wrecker on the interior of a defense. — CM

9. Jalon Walker, Edge/LB, Georgia

One of my favorite players in the draft. Walker plays both as an off-ball linebacker and an edge defender on the line of scrimmage in Georgia’s rush packages. He plays a little bit of everywhere, so much so he calls himself an “HLB” which stands for "hybrid linebacker."

As an off-ball linebacker, Walker is a strong tackler and good athlete who is consistently diagnosing plays quickly. He can run, chase and has no issues taking on and shedding climbing offensive linemen, and has the athleticism to be a plus-player in coverage. He can be a bit slow when having to turn and diagnose, something that would get cleaned up with more time at the spot.

Walker is also a talented and productive pass rusher, and shows off his bend, strength and quickness when getting after the QB. Walker plays with his hair on fire and can hang as an off-ball linebacker who can stay on the field for all three downs and be a positive player against the run and pass, with the pass-rush ability being a giant cherry on top.

He won't be an ideal fit for every team, but I think Walker is just a guy I would want in my front seven. His competitive play style is infectious and he has the ability to fill up the box score in different ways, with leadership to boot. He reminds me a lot of Clay Matthews. — NT

10. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Cam Ward exudes calmness when you watch him. Whether it’s in his pocket movements or executing in big moments, Ward is more than happy to try and make tough throws or attempt trick shots. He has no qualms continuing it even when punished.

Ward has a good frame, a good arm with a quick sidearm delivery that can attack all three levels, and he can create with his legs or off-platform when needed. He can also make the higher-difficulty plays. Ward can get a little too carried away with his heat-check moments and have some throws get away from him, but he has continued to add layers to his game at each stop of his college career and makes everyone around him better.

Ward is a good, but not overwhelming athlete, but is an effective scrambler with a good clock in his head for when to tuck the ball and run. Ward measured in under 6-foot-2 at the combine, but his height isn’t a deterrent because of his ability to quickly operate and change arm angles around pass rushers.

Ward still has a few things to clean up, and might lack a true overwhelming trait, but he's young and has already shown the ability to operate (and excel) both in and out of structure — with results, too. Any fan base that drafts him should be rightfully excited because Ward is just a fun player to watch. You gotta love a QB that tries stuff. — NT

11. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Penn State used Tyler Warren everywhere in its offense. At nearly 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, the Nittany Lions felt comfortable with Warren handling the ball in all sorts of different ways. While he spent most of his time with traditional tight end duties, he also allowed Penn State to execute a jumbo Wildcat package where he was lined up at quarterback!

In addition to 1,200 yards and over 100 catches, Warren carried the ball 26 times for 218 yards (8.4 yards per carry!!) and four touchdowns. He's a solid blocker as well, making him one of the most well-rounded and talented players in the class. — CM

12. Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

Mykel Williams doesn't have the sexiest style of play, but he got the job done for the Bulldogs when he was healthy. Williams is a bruising, powerful defensive end who did a lot of dirty work in between the tackles for Georgia. He'll most likely be kicking out to the edge full-time in the NFL. — CM

13. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Go back to 2023 to see the truest form of Colston Loveland. Michigan’s quarterback play was so bad last season that it hampered the entire offense, but Loveland should still be viewed as a premier player in the class.

Loveland is not the roughest or toughest blocker, but he's a smooth athlete in the open field and can really get moving with the ball in his hands. He might be closer to a big slot player than a true in-line tight end, but those players have plenty of use in today's NFL. — CM

14. Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Campbell is a refreshing player to watch: a defender with the combination of size, speed, violence and intelligence to truly have the potential to play as an every-down off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Campbell is a big body (6-3, 235 pounds) who had a great day of testing in Indianapolis with a 4.52 40 time. He also has the game tape that reflects his size and speed combination. Campbell is strong enough to take on climbing offensive linemen and has the speed to run sideline-to-sideline. He is plenty fluid and explosive enough to be a good coverage player, but can be a bit inconsistent in that area because of his still-developing feel as an off-ball player.

Campbell also is a disruptive pass rusher who can win against linemen (he has experience as an edge defender) and was a total mismatch against poor college RBs. There's still parts to clean up, but Campbell has the potential to be a real impact defender at a position where it has become increasingly hard to find even mid-term starters. He makes sense in a lot of different defenses, too. — NT

15. Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Green is a competitive and bendy pass rusher who can get after the QB as well as anybody else in this draft class (he recorded 17 sacks in 2024, which led the FBS). Although he didn’t play the highest level of competition, Green did dominate it, which is exactly what you’re hoping to see out of a prospect that plays in a non-Power 4 conference. He was also an impact defender when Marshall played Ohio State early in the season.

Green doesn’t have ideal size (6-foot-3, 251 pounds, 32-inch arms, 8 1/2-inch hands), but he is twitchy and explosive and plays with the effort and want-to to help compensate for any size mismatches. Green is disruptive against both the pass and run, and has as much pass-rushing upside as any player in this class. He’ll need to continue to add more play strength and hold his weight, but his effort and bend will easily translate to the next level.

Teams are also going to have to be comfortable with previous off-field concerns. — NT

16. Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

Stewart put on a show at the combine, which wasn’t a total surprise given what he flashes on film. Stewart’s natural talent cannot be taught, and he was very disruptive this season in terms of generating pressure despite finishing with only 1.5 sacks (and 4.5 sacks in three years at College Station).

Finishing is something that Stewart still needs to work on, as he will often run right by the QB or ball carrier after he beat his blocker. His feel for the game is not something that seems to come natural for him.

But, again, Stewart’s tools are eye-popping. He’s explosive in a big frame (6-5, 267 pounds) and has the length (84 3/4-inch wingspan) and strength to keep blockers at bay while he figures out how to attack, and he still plays hard. He’s also devastating when he gets to attack on twists and defensive line games. Stewart just needs a lot of refining and honing in on his talent (his pass rush arsenal is quite limited right now, too).

He's the classic traits-laden edge prospect who carries risk, but the NFL is always about the high-end traits. Top five-type talent, Day 2-type production, I split the difference and put him at 17. — NT

17. Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks had an up and down season, but at his best he was one of the most dominant defensive backs in the country over the past few years. The do-it-all safety has been a major player in Georgia’s secondary since he was a freshman and looks to take his vast array of abilities to the NFL.

Starks is a Swiss Army Knife who would be a real weapon with a creative defensive coordinator. — CM

18. Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Harmon transferred from Michigan State and made a big impact on Oregon’s line in 2024. He aligned across the defensive line for the Ducks and is a strong defender against both the run and pass.

It’s Harmon’s ability to impact the game in different ways, and on every down, that makes me like him so much. He has the size to play in the interior, with the strength to two-gap and enough explosive athleticism to create edginess along the offensive line when asked to slant across a lineman’s face or shoot the gap. Harmon has the foot speed and balance to be a rusher as a looper and can stay on the field for all four downs because he is an overall viable pass rusher. He even has winning snaps from a wide-end position, but mostly wins with his strength and burst.

Harmon's ability to contribute in so many ways and on every down makes him a fit on any type of defense. — NT

19. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Josh Simmons is dealing with rehab coming off of a torn patellar tendon, but according to reports, he's on track to be ready for the start of training camp. If can get healthy in a hurry, Simmons has the tools to grow into a steady offensive tackle in the NFL. He's a smooth mover who should be a lockdown pass protector from Day 1. He may end up being a stash pick for a team, but he is dripping with talent and a frame to add more weight and strength. — CM

20. Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Big, strong-bodied player who is a guard only. Booker is best as a downhill mauler and would be a great fit in an offense that runs a lot of gap scheme plays. High-floor player that is a plug-and-play asset. Simple is as simple does. — CM

21. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Golden shot up big boards as the 2024 season went along, including mine, and his big week in Indy didn’t slow him down. He’s a smooth route runner and operator who can beat press with his balance, burst and play strength.

Golden doesn't have overwhelming size, but he maximizes it with toughness and comfort in extending for footballs away from his body. Golden has the ability to line up inside and out and is effective underneath and on throws down the field because of his body control and hand-eye coordination. He might not have true No. 1 upside, but he can be a very good secondary receiver for somebody because of how effective he is in a variety of different roles. He plays a lot like D.J. Moore. — NT

22. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham is sitting higher on the board, but Grant was a talented player in his own right on Michigan’s front.

Grant won’t always fill up the box score with his play, but he’s a 330-plus-pound nose tackle who can devour blockers with his size and strength, but has light feet and plenty of quickness to do more than just push the pocket or lean into the block.

Grant is squarely built with a big trunk but isn’t a total plodder. He plays with the agility to retrace on screens and chase down plays down the field, too. He wasn’t consistently productive at Michigan, but there are real stretches of games where Grant is dominating (ask USC and Ohio State). Grant is an intriguing combination of size and athleticism, with enough good film to make evaluators optimistic that he is just starting to come together as a football player. — NT

23. Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Big running backs with balance and speed are a tried-and-true formula in the NFL and that describes Omarion Hampton (221 pounds, 4.46 40-yard dash) to a tee. He didn't have the flashy season Ashton Jeanty did, but he may wind up in the first round regardless with his blend of size and athleticism that teams covet in running backs. — CM

24. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Egbuka is a prototype slot prospect. He's willing to do all the dirty work in the middle and lower areas of the field and has no qualms about playing with toughness when necessary. Egbuka might not have been as flashy as his teammate Jeremiah Smith last season, but he's a Day 1 starter in the slot, which has a lot of value in today's game. — CM

25. Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Barron has aligned all of the field in college, and he’s just best described as a football player. He doesn’t have great overall long speed, but he’s twitchy and has the burst to quickly close on the football. He’s a good tackler who has a knack for making plays on the football. (He tries to punch and jar every football near him loose.) Barron is also a good blitzer who has a feel for knifing inside and making plays.

In coverage, Barron is best as a zone defender or in man coverage on tight ends (better and faster receivers can give him some issues). I think Barron's best position will be as a full-time slot defender who can move around the defense for a creative defensive play-caller at the next level. — NT

26. Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

An easy mover in a large (6-6, 331 pounds) and long frame, Ersery has real starter potential as a blindside tackle at the next level. He plays with solid technique and his hand placement is much better and more consistent than you will see with a majority of college tackles, which makes sense given his extended time as a starter.

Ersery is an asset in the run game because of his athleticism and quickness, being able to consistently cut off defensive linemen on the back side of runs and also climb to the second level. He displays good strength in his play, too.

Even though Ersery is long-limbed, he can bring some real movement and pop when he connects with his hands in the run game, making him a viable player to run behind. Ersery does have things to clean up, especially against interior pass-rush moves. But he shows the ability to adjust as games go along.

It's hard to find this package of length, size and athleticism at left tackle — with the prospect actually having some polish to his play, as well. His strong week in Indy also adds to the intrigue. — NT

27. Donovan Jackson, OG/OT, Ohio State

Another Ohio State offensive lineman who should start immediately in the NFL. Donovan Jackson was a big reason why the Buckeyes were able to steamroll opposing defenses on the ground, and his experience kicking out to tackle — and playing well — after Simmons and other Ohio State tackles suffered injuries can only help him right now.

He'll be a guard in the NFL, but positional versatility is always a plus. — CM

28. Grey Zabel, C/OG, North Dakota State

Zabel has clean technique, tons of experience (at four spots along the line, too) and never plays out of control. Zabel doesn’t have ideal bulk, but he is a good athlete and his calm playstyle lets him stay in balanced positions that let his strong hands latch on and win rep after rep — something that stood out during one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and against Colorado in the season opener.

This draft doesn't have many centers at the top, and it's the one position that Zabel doesn't have multigame experience, but he looks like a plug-and-play starter there whose technique, lateral athleticism and skill set will be highlighted — and lack of ideal bulk nullified. — NT

29. James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee

James Pearce came into the season as a potential top-five pick, but didn’t quite have the season necessary to make that happen. Still, the 4.47-second 40 he ran at the combine was a good sign for him, even if he isn’t always a physical threat against the run.

A classic weakside edge rusher who teams will try to hide against the run. — CM

30. Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams is a big, athletic defensive tackle whose primary job in the NFL will be plugging the run and freeing up plays for his linebackers. Williams won't be a true pass-rush threat in the NFL, but he can at least help his team get to pass-rush downs. — CM

31. Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Nick Emmanwori had a monster combine that matched the tape on the field. He's just a freak of nature who can get to where he needs in a hurry, but could still use some work with his physicality at the point of attack. — CM

32. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Sanders improved his play this season, especially with his feel in the pocket and timing that he plays with on concepts. Sanders is tough, has a good arm and is more than willing to challenge defenders on tougher throws like in-breakers over the middle. When in rhythm, he can let his pass catchers thrive because of his friendly ball placement.

Sanders has below-average size and is also just an average athlete, which shows up when asked to create. He has markedly better pocket movement (although he still has a tendency to drift backward).

Sanders still has plenty to work on, especially in regards to timing and feel in the pocket. And while he has a good-enough arm for the NFL, his tools aren't overwhelming enough to consistently mitigate tough situations. Sanders will have to be dropped into a good ecosystem to keep ascending at the next level. — NT

33. Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Revel has the ideal size and length of a starting outside cornerback in the NFL. He has good foot quickness and can start and stop to keep up with receivers, along with the ball skills to smother receivers.

Revel missed most of 2024 after an ACL injury early in the season, but his traits and small sample of play were strong enough that I think he will have plenty of fans in the league if his medicals come through clean. He could also stand to add some bulk and play strength to his game, and like most young cornerbacks he can be inconsistent with his technique at times. Still, he has the size, length, twitchy athleticism and overall upside of a high-end corner who can play in any type of defense. — NT

34. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor has a strong pedigree being the son of Jason Taylor and nephew of Zach Thomas. He has a good frame and is a clean route runner who can quickly transition from receiver to runner — while also having the speed to be an intermediate threat down the seams.

Taylor will compete as a blocker, but still has to add more play strength. He still shows the potential to hang as an in-line blocker.

Taylor was an instant contributor when he started college and LSU’s dropoff in receiver talent allowed him to be highlighted more this season. He’s a classic QB’s best friend with good hands and a large catching range; Taylor is more than comfortable extending and snatching throws away from his body and is such a smooth athlete that he can still keep his feet even when he needs to reach for throws.

Taylor has the size, athleticism and football IQ to be an early starter who can be a positive player in any type of offense. — NT

35. Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue

Mbow played tackle at college but should transition inside because of his build and the 32-inch arm length he measured in at the combine. (It should be noted that he measured with 33-inch arms at the Senior Bowl — just to make it really fun and easy on us evaluators.)

Mbow is an explosive and violent athlete who can fire out of his stance and can quickly close on defenders in space because of his athleticism and balance. Mbow still needs to add bulk and play strength, especially his lower half, to be able to hold up on the inside against more powerful defenders. He could still get bull-rushed by stronger and longer defenders in college, but moving inside won’t expose him as much on an island, even though defenders are even bigger and stronger there in the NFL.

Mbow is an easy-moving and explosive athlete who uses his hands well. That's a fun package for a coach to work with. There's a lot to work with and Mbow could be a weapon as a blocker at the next level if he gets stronger because of his movement ability. — NT

36. Jonah Savaiinaea, OG, Arizona

Savaiinaea has a good, thick build and never looks out of sorts as a player. He’s able to stay in balance and in control as both a run and pass blocker (although getting a tad too high at times in the run game). He’s a smart player who plays with consistent hand placement and can really surprise pass rushers with his quickness.

Savaiinaea played at right tackle for the games I studied, but he will be best served as a guard in the NFL — a position he has also played in his time at Arizona. He has good size and technique, but I do think quicker NFL edge rushers will give him issues. It's funny how much of Savaiinaea's game — and how I view him — remind me of his former teammate (and Packers first-round selection) Jordan Morgan. — NT

37. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT/OG, Texas

Banks is a solid offensive line prospect who projects well to either tackle or guard in the NFL, depending on where teams see him fit. He could stand to get stronger as he struggled at times against Texas’ tougher opponents, but the framework for a quality starter is there with a little bit of seasoning.

Banks came into the season as a top-10 prospect, but isn't likely to go there come draft time. Still, not the worst dice roll for teams looking for offensive line help early. — CM

38. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

Big backs with balance. Kaleb Johnson (6-1, 224 pounds) fits that mold, being a back who thrived on outside zone looks for big plays. Despite running a 4.57 at the combine, Johnson was an explosive run machine on the field thanks to his patience and ability to set up blocks. He's the perfect back to find outside of the first round that has real starter ability. He glides down the field and through holes just like Arian Foster did. — CM

39. Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

Walter Nolen had a quality year for Ole Miss as a transfer defensive lineman, notching 6.5 sacks and looking like a credible interior penetrator for good chunks of the season. He has some work to do with consistency defending the run, but he'll be able to get up the field in a hurry for his new team. — CM

40. JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau is best known for his dominant performance against Penn State a few years ago, but he did develop into a quality player overall. He's a thick, bruising defensive end who might be able to play some on the interior for obvious passing downs. — CM

41. Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas

Jackson is best when he can just line up and go. He is a good athlete but has long legs which can make it tough for him to bend and consistently turn the corner as a pass rusher (he will lose his feet a bit more often than you’d like).

Jackson plays hard, though, and knows how to use his length when he strikes blockers in the run game. I would like to see him continue to add to his play strength, especially in his legs, and learn to become a true speed-to-power-type edge defender as a true 4-3 defensive end.

But, his competitiveness and straight speed will allow him to be an early contributor as he continues to figure out his game and gets into a more focused role at the next level. — NT

42. Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

Another big, athletic offensive lineman who can contribute right off the bat. Conerly might be a right tackle in the NFL, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. This position group is about the sum of its parts, and Conerly is a quality prospect with room to grow. He's a good mover who can still get stronger, but the movement ability at his size is what makes him a coveted prospect. — CM

43. Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Luther Burden was a victim of poor quarterback play this season, but that shouldn’t change much about how people feel about him when it comes to his NFL projection. He’s a quality wide receiver prospect who has some nice speed and the ability to be a nuisance in the open field.

Burden might not profile as a stereotypical No. 1 wide receiver, but he's the perfect player to have starting for a team as they collect wide receiver talent. — CM

44. Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Sawyer is a (forgive me here) Jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes' defense. He can play the run, rush the passer or drop into coverage and fill multiple roles throughout the front seven.

Sawyer is a solid athlete with strong hands who consistently bursts off the snap, and his hands are constantly working and that helps him win over and over again against blockers. He might not have a singular standout trait, but Sawyer’s ability to align across the defensive front on any given down will make him an interesting skeleton key-type player for a creative NFL defensive coordinator.

Sawyer's arm length (31 3/4 inches) will concern some teams, but his strength, hands and relentlessness still allows him to be an effective football player. — NT

45. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Morrison's season was cut short due to injury, but before that he was the instinctive, playmaking cornerback everyone would love to have. He's still rehabbing a hip injury, but he might be a nice stash pick for a team that already has some depth depending on where he is in recovery. — CM

46. Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss

After transferring from Florida, Umanmielen had a nice run with Ole Miss. He's a pure pass rusher off the edge, but doesn't quite have the athleticism to be considered a leadoff guy. Still, he's proven he's probably worth taking on the second day of the draft. — CM

47. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Judkins is strong and runs with a fun combination of power and grace. The Ole Miss transfer can quickly get to fourth gear (maybe not fifth) and into the secondary in a hurry. He’s not a back who relies on just his speed, consistently showing the ability to tempo his runs while using good vision to set up blockers and use his burst to take advantage.

Judkins is also a good receiver with sticky hands who is a viable player to draw up plays for out of the backfield, with those sticky hands applying to his lack of career fumbles.

Overall, Judkins has the size, explosive play ability and hands of a strong three-down running back who can take the majority of touches in a backfield — with versatility to be used in any situation and in any scheme. He might not have home run speed, but he can be a consistent doubles hitter on the ground or through the air in any type of offense. — NT

48. Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Mukuba might be the fiercest defensive back in this draft class, showing no fear when it comes to decimating opponents in the open field. (See: SEC championship game.) Filling the alley is where he'll make his big splash plays in the NFL, but he's a great robber in the middle of the field and has some man coverage chops as well. — CM

49. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Ezeiruaku doesn’t have overwhelming size, but he’s long (34-inch arm length) and is a disruptive pass rusher with a devastating swim move. He is a productive player who can consistently affect the passer and has twitchiness and enough length to overcome his lack of ideal size, but he can still get smothered by larger offensive tackles, especially in the run game.

While this might limit Ezeiruaku's every-down projection at the next level, everyone loves pass rushers, and Ezeiruaku plays hard, is disruptive, has a pass-rush arsenal already and gets after the passer in a hurry. — NT

50. Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

Shifty is how I would describe Neal. The classic “quicker-than-fast”-type athlete, Neal has just average long speed, but he is a strong runner with good balance and vision.

Neal has a great feel for setting up his blocks and knowing when to plant his foot and accelerate through the hole. He is constantly finding ways to get effective yards and knows how to pace his runs on a variety of run concepts (even being frequently used as a wildcat QB at Kansas, too).

On passing downs, Neal is a natural pass catcher who knows how to stay friendly to the QB and can get upfield after the catch quickly. He is also a good pass protector already, with both his eyes constantly going to the right assignment and his build, technique and strength allowing him to stonewall blitzers.

Overall, Neal isn't the sexiest running back in the world, but he's an overall good player who contributes to winning football in a variety of ways. — NT