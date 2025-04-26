2025 NFL Draft: New Saints QB Tyler Shough's dog steals the show after 2nd-round selection

The New Orleans Saints selected Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, and no one was more excited, or confused, than his dog.

As Shough hugged his wife and his loved ones exchanged high-fives while on national television, his golden retriever jumped up on camera and stole the show.

In interviewsafter the selection, Shough revealed his dog's name is Murphy and that she was named after the Christopher Nolan film "Intersteller." He also said his camp had bandanas ready for her to wear from all 32 teams, and that she's ready to help him join his new team:

"She was fired up for sure. She was snoozing early, but now she's ready to go to New Orleans."

Murphy could have already been considered a public figure considering she had an NIL deal during Shough's time with Texas Tech.

Her presence was a fun footnote for one of the draft's more controversial selections. Shough is one of the oldest prospects of the draft at 25 years old, after a seven-year college career that saw him play for Louisville, Texas Tech and Oregon. He is one month older than fifth-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Shough was also less hyped than the biggest faller of the draft, Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado quarterback was seen as a possibility for the Saints with the No. 9 overall pick, but they instead passed on him not once but twice, taking their preferred passer with the second pick at No. 40.