2025 NFL Draft: Bears take a tight end, picking Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren

There was a debate before the NFL Draft about the TE1 in the class. Many believed Tyler Warren was the best tight end in this class.

The Chicago Bears didn't agree.

The Bears, shut out of the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes when the Las Vegas Raiders took the talented back at No. 6 overall, seemed like a good bet to take a tight end with the 10th overall pick. They did take a tight end, but it was Colston Loveland of Michigan over Warren.

Loveland is a versatile piece that will be what Sam LaPorta was in Ben Johnson's offense with the Detroit Lions. Johnson was hired by the Bears as their new head coach after his successful run as the Lions' offensive coordinator. Johnson knows how to use playmakers, and he has a new and fun weapon to work with.

It's another big move to give Caleb Williams yet more help. The Bears invested heavily in the offensive line this offseason after stockpiling skill-position players last year. They went back to more playmakers early in the draft.

There will be a debate over the next few years over whether the Bears made the right call going with Loveland over Warren, the do-everything tight end from Penn State. Johnson saw something in Loveland that fit his offense better. If the Bears are right, that could be another big boost for Williams and the offense.