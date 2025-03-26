2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Arizona forward Carter Bryant in action during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Summary: Bryant is a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender. He's raw on offense though. Beyond his cutting, he needs to improve as a shooter to earn minutes in high-leverage games.

Comparisons: Jeff Green, Trevor Ariza

Strengths

Cutting: Bryant is an excellent mover without the ball. He looks for cutting opportunities and finishes with power on lobs. Typically, he'll do anything the team needs whether it's setting a screen, staying active in the dunker spot, or crashing the boards.

Spot-up shooting: Bryant is a solid 3-point shooter off the catch with fluid mechanics and a high release. His results were average from 3 in college, and his free throw success rate was below 70%. But he made 68-of-77 attempts from the line (88.3%) as a high school senior, and his mechanics bode well for his long-term potential.

Defensive upside: With his size, strength, and quickness, he projects as a player who could switch across multiple positions. He must learn fundamentals and avoid mistakes, but long term he has all the tools.

Concerns

Shot creation: Lacks the advanced handle to generate his own looks, and he's even limited doing the basic stuff like attacking closeouts. He loses control of the ball too often and makes sloppy passes. In the half court, he got to the rim only once on self-created chances and got blocked.

Shooting dynamism: He is a solid shooter from a standstill, but doesn't hit 3s off of movement or off the dribble yet.