2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor brings the ball down court against Mount St. Mary's during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Summary: Proctor is a tall combo guard with great passing vision that was expected to go one-and-done, but has taken until his junior year to look ready for the NBA. At this point, he's sharpened his jumper and become an even better defender.

Comparisons: Evan Fournier, Tyus Jones

Strengths

Connective playmaking: Beautiful passer who can use either hand to fire darts around the floor. There's a confidence and fearlessness to his playmaking, yet he also limits mistakes.

Perimeter scoring: Improved in all three years of his college career, going from a shaky shooter as a freshman to a solid one as a sophomore to a good one as a junior. His improvement was consistent both off the catch and off the dribble too. As a junior, Synergy shows he shot 37.2% on catch-and-shoot 3s, 40.5% on dribble-jumper 3s, and 52.9% on pull-up 2s. While he isn't a knockdown guy off catch-and-shoot attempts, and he's not a savant creator, he's serviceable.

Defense: Long-armed defender who plays with heart, effort, and IQ both on and off the ball.

Concerns

At-rim finishing: Below-the-rim player despite his height. He doesn't explode at the basket and looks more like a finesse player than a power driver. Synergy data shows he made only 49.3% of his layups as a Duke junior.

Athleticism: Lacks elite athletic traits, both vertically and with his first step. He may be better suited as one of a team's multiple creators, rather than a lead option.