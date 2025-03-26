2025 MLB bold predictions, Gunnar Henderson talks MLB The Show & awards + postseason picks!

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman give one bold prediction per team heading into the 2025 season. What craziness will the 2025 season have in store?

Jake and Jordan then bring on Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson to chat being on the cover of MLB The Show as well as his predictions for the upcoming season.

Later, Jake and Jordan bring back the MLB opening day starter draft. They also give us their predictions for MLB season awards as well as postseason winners.

(2:00) - Jake’s MLB offseason recap

(6:35) - 30 bold predictions for 2025 season

(47:05) - Gunnar Henderson joins the show

(1:02:10) - Opening day MLB starter draft

(1:19:00) - Playoff and Awards predictions

