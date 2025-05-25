2025 Indianapolis 500: Kyle Larson's attempt to run 1,100 miles cut short thanks to Indy 500 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Kyle Larson, driver of the #17 Hendrickcars.com Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, pits during the NTT IndyCar Series109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson’s attempt to run the entirety of both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 ended on lap 92 of the 500 on Sunday.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion went spinning into the infield before crashing into the outside wall in Turn 2 shortly after a restart on lap 92 of the 200-lap race. Larson was involved in the wreck with Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb.

The wreck happened when Larson’s car snapped loose between Turns 1 and 2 after a downshift.

KYLE LARSON LOSES CONTROL 🫣



The No. 17 @ArrowMcLaren is OUT of the #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/shImdxZPqb — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 25, 2025

Larson was attempting to run both races in the same day for the second year in a row. A year ago, the Indy 500 was delayed by rain for hours and he didn’t have a chance to race at all in the 600 after it was shortened for rain.

Sunday’s race was also delayed by rain, but not by nearly as long. The start of the race happened nearly an hour late because of drizzle at the track. That delay put Larson’s chances of getting to Charlotte on time for the race in a bit of jeopardy.

That jeopardy disappeared with the crash, which happened just before 3 p.m. ET. With the 600 set to start after 6 p.m. ET, Larson should make it to Charlotte in plenty of time for the NASCAR race. He qualified second for that race and will get to keep his spot there even if he doesn’t make the drivers’ meeting and introductions thanks to a NASCAR rule exemption. NASCAR previously mandated that drivers like Tony Stewart and Kurt Busch start at the back of the field for missing the drivers’ meeting because of their double-duty attempts.