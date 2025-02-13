2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers and much more

It's time to start the long journey toward that coveted 2025 fantasy baseball trophy! But before you take the first step onto that road, you have to assemble that winning team — and the Yahoo Fantasy baseball draft kit can help you build the best squad possible! Whether mock drafting or preparing for the real thing, we've got you covered.

This page will serve as a one-stop shop for all our great draft content from our loaded team of analysts — Scott Pianowski, Dalton Del Don, Andy Behrens and Fred Zinkie. You'll find rankings, position previews, mock drafts and much more below.

And just like teams reporting to spring training, we're just getting started. Keep it locked here as we'll continue to update this page with content daily all the way up until Opening Day.

Still unsure about playing fantasy baseball this year? Don't worry — you can make it just as fun and exciting (and easy to manage) as football. New to playing or just need a refresher, our 101 guide will get you up to speed.

Otherwise, it comes down to this simple fact — consider this your cheat sheet to a championship-winning team.

Navigate with our table of contents

Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings 📊

The basis of all fantasy draft prep — rankings. Check out our overall list of players, or you can examine one position at a time.

Top-250 players | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Scott Pianowski's Shuffle Up Tiered Rankings: Catchers | Middle Infielders (coming soon) | Corner Infielders (coming soon) | Outfielders | Starting Pitchers (coming soon) | Relief Pitchers (coming soon)

Positional Previews 📝

What to expect from every position in 2025 and some key draft targets — check out our rundown for each of your roster spots!

Catchers | First Basemen | Second Basemen | Shortstops | Third Basemen | Outfielders | Starting Pitchers | Relief Pitchers

Mock Drafts 📱

Our analysts will mock throughout the draft season — who should go after Shohei Ohtani at No. 1 overall?

More to come!

Sleepers 😴😳

It's tough to build a winning team without hitting on at least a few sleepers. Here are some key diamonds in the rough.

More to come!

More Fantasy Analysis 📝

More to come!

Save, bookmark, keep it open — whatever, just keep it locked here as we continue to fill the draft kit with more content to make you a winning fantasy baseball player!