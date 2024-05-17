2024 Tight end rankings for fantasy football

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 24: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Lions defeated the Vikings 30-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta did something truly amazing last season: he became a star fantasy tight end in his rookie year.

That is no small feat at that position. Ten touchdowns and 120 targets for a rookie tight end? Seems like a thing only dreams are made of, but LaPorta got it done. How will he follow his monstrous rookie year up?

Travis Kelce is also still around, doing what he does, and unfortunately, Brock Bowers landed in what is likely the wrong fantasy situation for immediate fantasy production. That said, the position does look at least slightly deeper than it has in recent seasons.

Our fantasy football analysts reveal their half-point-per-reception tight end rankings.

Who is your favorite fantasy football tight end for the 2024 season?