2024 Predictions: Who is this year's Breece Hall? (Injury discounted draft gem) | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

For our final 'Flip the Script' pod of the summer we go out with a bang. Fantasy Points' Dr. Edwin Porras joins Matt Harmon on the pod to identify who this year's Breece Hall could be: A player coming off an injury that you becomes a draft day gem. The two look at the top QBs, RBs and WRs coming off an injury riddled 2023 season that are primed to bounce back and out kick their current ADPs:

(2:30) - Flip the Script: Who is this year's Breece Hall

(7:15) - Candidate: Colts QB Anthony Richardson

(14:15) - Candidates: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins + Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

(19:45) - Candidate: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

(24:15) - Candidate: Browns RB Nick Chubb

(33:20) - Candidate: Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks

(40:20) - Candidate: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

(43:15) - Candidate: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

(54:00) - Candidate: Texans WR Tank Dell

(60:00) - Finalists + Winner

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!