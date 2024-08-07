2024 Olympic golf: Round 2 tee times as Céline Boutier's strong finish puts her atop leaderboard

Celine Boutier, of France, acknowledges the crowd after making birdie putt on the 10th green during the first round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Céline Boutier is the leader after the opening round of the Olympic women's golf tournament on Wednesday. The 30-year-old from France shot a 7-under 65, which included five birdies on the back nine and a chip-in on the 16th hole to take a three-shot lead.

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai is in second after shooting a 4-under 68 — the only other round Wednesday that finished in the 60s.

Defending gold medalist Nelly Korda finished at even par and is tied for 13th. She got off to a shaky start shooting 3-over through seven holes, but rebounded with three birdies to finish her round.

American Rose Zhang also shot an even-par 72. Lilia Vu of the U.S. was leading at one point during the first round, but recorded two bogeys in the final three holes to drop back to 2-under and tied for third.

Peiyun Chien of Chinese Taipei had the shot of the day, carding an eagle from 125-yards away on the 17th hole.

Other notable scores from the opening round: Australia's Minjee Lee (-1, T7), New Zealand's Lydia Ko (E, T13), Korea's Amy Yang (E, T13), China's Ruoning Yin (E, T13), Korea's Jin Yung Ko (+1, T26), Canada's Brooke Henderson (+2, T30).

Here are the at tee times for Thursday's second round of the women's Olympic golf competition at Le Golf National.

Olympic women's golf Round 2 tee times

All times ET

3 a.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei), Diksha Dagar (India), Emma Spitz (Austria)

3:11 a.m.: Azahara Muñoz (Spain), Bianca Pagdanganan (Philippines), Morgane Metraux (Switzerland)

3:22 a.m.: Alexandra Försterling (Germany), Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Denmark)

3:33 a.m.: Klára Davidson Spilková (Czech Republic), Paula Reto (South Africa), Mariajo Uribe (Colombia)

3:44 a.m.: Yuka Saso (Japan), Minjee Lee (Australia), Atthaya Thitikul (Thailand)

3:55 a.m.: Céline Boutier (France), Lilia Vu (USA), Amy Yang (Korea)

4:11 a.m.: Lydia Ko (New Zealand), Miyu Yamashita (Japan), Maja Stark (Sweden)

4:22 a.m.: Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (Great Britain), Ashleigh Buhai (South Africa)

4:33 a.m.: Ana Belac (Slovenia), Sára Kousková (Czech Republic), Alena Sharp (Canada)

4:44 a.m.: Ines Laklalech (Morocco), Sarah Schober (Austria), Pia Babnik (Slovenia)

4:55 a.m.: Perrine Delacour (France), Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Manon de Roey (Belgium)

5:06 a.m.: Pei-yun Chien (Chinese Taipei), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark), Anne van Dam (Netherlands)

5:17 a.m.: Aditi Ashok (India), Gaby López (Mexico), Esther Henseleit (Germany)

5:33 a.m.: Shannon Tan (Singapore), María Fassi (Mexico), Celine Borge (Norway)

5:44 a.m.: Hannah Green (Australia), Charley Hull (Great Britain), Rose Zhang (USA)

5:55 a.m.: Nelly Korda (USA), Jin Young Ko (Korea), Ruoning Yin (China)

6:06 a.m.: Hyo Joo Kim (Korea), Brooke Henderson (Canada), Xiyu Janet Lin (China)

6:17 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

6:28 a.m.: Alessandra Fanali (Italy), Ashley Lau (Malaysia), Ursula Wikström (Finland)

6:39 a.m.: Dottie Ardina (Philippines), Noora Komulainen (Finland), Madelene Stavnar (Norway)

Golf is back for the third straight Olympic Games. After being an event at the 1900 and 1904 Olympics, it did not appear again until Rio 2016.

Like the men, the women's tournaments will feature 72-hole stroke play. There is no cut, so each of the 60 women participating are eligible to play all four rounds.

The women's tournament will finish Saturday. Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. won gold in the men's competition with Great Britain's Tommy Fleetwood taking home silver and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan winning bronze.

