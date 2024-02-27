2024 NFL Combine: expectations, prospects to watch with Nate Tice | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is in Indianapolis for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and joined by friend of the show Nate Tice to dive into expectations and prospects to watch over the weekend. The duo kick off the show by discussing the Combine and the news that the top quarterbacks will not be participating in much of the testing, which leads into a deep dive on Jayden Daniels as a prospect and what makes him unique (and what is holding him back as a prospect). Charles and Nate go back and forth on some prospects who could significantly boost their draft stock with a good week.

Later, Charles and Nate discuss the imploding running back market and why many high-end RBs won't see big contracts this offseason. The duo finish off the show by answering questions from viewers, including on J.J. McCarthy, the wide receiver draft class, the Atlanta Falcons, Mario Kart, Michael Penix and more.

3:45 - Expectations for the 2024 NFL Combine

9:15 - Jayden Daniels deep dive

20:25 - Players who can boost their draft stock this weekend

31:50 - The RB market is imploding

41:50 - Listener mailbag

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."