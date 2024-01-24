2024 ACC schedule: Stanford, Cal to open conference play across the country in expanded league

The new-look ACC now officially has a football schedule for this fall.
The ACC announced its full 17-team schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday ahead of Cal, Stanford and SMU joining the league this summer. The league had already revealed its scheduling model through the 2030 season, but official dates for the 2024 season weren’t unveiled until Wednesday.
Fans will get a great look at the new ACC right away, too. Stanford will open ACC play at Syracuse, about 2,800 miles away, on Friday, Sept. 20. Cal will then follow suit at Florida State, about 2,600 miles away, the next day. SMU will then host Florida State the following weekend in their first conference game.
Florida State and Georgia Tech will open the college football season in Ireland on Aug. 24, too. Each team will play eight conference games without divisions, and teams will play every other school at least twice over the next seven seasons. Non-California teams will travel to California three times over the next seven seasons, but will not do so in back-to-back seasons. There are 16 protected rivalries that the ACC created — including Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU and Cal-SMU.
"The 2024 ACC football schedule is significant for so many reasons. As always, there's tremendous anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season, which this year will include our newest members in Cal, SMU and Stanford," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.
"Throughout the entire process — from creating the new model and building the complete 2024 schedule — the membership was incredibly thoughtful and committed to producing an exciting, fair, and balanced schedule with our student-athlete experience as the top priority. Between first-time matchups, meaningful rivalry games and once again playing arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents — there will be no shortage of interest in ACC football throughout the season."
Below are the 2024 schedules for each of the teams in the ACC.
Boston College
at Florida State
vs. Duquesne
at Missouri
vs. Michigan State
vs. Western Kentucky
at Virginia
at Virginia Tech
vs. Louisville
vs. Syracuse
at SMU
vs. North Carolina
vs. Pittsburgh
Cal
vs. UC Davis
at Auburn
vs. San Diego State
at Florida State
vs. Miami
at Pittsburgh
vs. Syracuse
vs. NC State
at Oregon State
at Wake Forest
vs. Stanford
at SMU
Clemson
vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)
vs. Appalachian State
vs. NC State
vs. Stanford
at Florida State
at Wake Forest
vs. Virginia
vs. Louisville
at Virginia Tech
at Pittsburgh
vs. The Citadel
vs. South Carolina
Duke
vs. Elon
at Northwestern
vs. UConn
at Middle Tennessee
vs. North Carolina
at Georgia Tech
vs. Florida State
vs. SMU
at Miami
at NC State
vs. Virginia Tech
at Wake Forest
Florida State
vs. Georgia Tech (in Ireland)
vs. Boston College
vs. Memphis
vs. Cal
at SMU
vs. Clemson
at Duke
at Miami
vs. North Carolina
at Notre Dame
vs. Charleston Southern
vs. Florida
Georgia Tech
vs. Florida State (in Ireland)
vs. Georgia State
at Syracuse
vs. VMU
at Louisville
vs. Duke
at North Carolina
vs. Notre Dame (in Atlanta)
at Virginia Tech
vs. Miami
vs. NC State
at Georgia
Louisville
vs. Austin Peay
vs. Jacksonville State
vs. Georgia Tech
at Notre Dame
vs. SMU
at Virginia
vs. Miami
at Boston College
at Clemson
at Stanford
vs. Pittsburgh
at Kentucky
Miami
at Florida
vs. Florida A&M
vs. Ball State
at South Florida
vs. Virginia Tech
at Cal
at Louisville
vs. Florida State
vs. Duke
at Georgia Tech
vs. Wake Forest
at Syracuse
North Carolina
at Minnesota
vs. Charlotte
vs. North Carolina Central
vs. James Madison
at Duke
vs. Pittsburgh
vs. Georgia Tech
at Virginia
at Florida State
vs. Wake Forest
at Boston College
vs. NC State
NC State
vs. Western Carolina
vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte)
vs. Louisiana Tech
at Clemson
vs. Northern Illinois
at Wake Forest
vs. Syracuse
at Cal
vs. Stanford
vs. Duke
at Georgia Tech
at North Carolina
Pittsburgh
vs. Kent State
at Cincinnati
vs. West Virginia
vs. Youngstown State
at North Carolina
vs. Cal
vs. Syracuse
at SMU
vs. Virginia
vs. Clemson
at Louisville
at Boston College
SMU
vs. Houston Christian
vs. BYU
vs. TCU
vs. Florida State
at Louisville
at Stanford
at Duke
vs. Pittsburgh
vs. Boston College
at Virginia
vs. Cal
Stanford
vs. TCU
vs. Cal Poly
at Syracuse
at Clemson
vs. Virginia Tech
at Notre Dame
vs. SMU
vs. Wake Forest
at NC State
vs. Louisville
at Cal
at San Jose State
Syracuse
vs. Ohio
vs. Georgia Tech
vs. Stanford
vs. Holy Cross
at UNLV
at NC State
at Pittsburgh
vs. Virginia Tech
at Boston College
at Cal
vs. UConn
vs. Miami
Virginia
vs. Richmond
at Wake Forest
vs. Maryland
at Coastal Carolina
vs. Boston College
vs. Louisville
at Clemson
vs. North Carolina
at Pittsburgh
at Notre Dame
vs. SMU
at Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech
at Vanderbilt
vs. Marshall
at Old Dominion
vs. Rutgers
at Miami
at Stanford
vs. Boston College
vs. Georgia Tech
at Syracuse
vs. Clemson
at Duke
vs. Virginia
Wake Forest
vs. North Carolina A&T
vs. Virginia
vs. Ole Miss
vs. Louisiana
at NC State
vs. Clemson
at UConn
at Stanford
vs. Cal
at North Carolina
at Miami
vs. Duke