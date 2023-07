2023 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 08: A batting cage advertises the upcoming Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park on July 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Baseball's annual showcase of light-tower power is here. The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Monday from T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodriguez is the hometown hero, and Pete Alonso is the betting favorite, but the other six contenders are also ready to make their marks.

We'll be following along round by round, so stay tuned for updates, reactions and highlights from Seattle.

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena