15 Post-draft rankings we have issues with: Are Jeanty and Hunter ranked too low? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Now we have had time to set the fantasy rankings post-NFL Draft we got some beef with them. Dalton Del Don makes his return to the pod with Matt Harmon to share 15 rankings he has vastly different than expert consensus. In the first two segments, Dalton identifies 10 rookies that ECR is getting wrong and how you can take advantage of that. To end the show, Dalton and Matt discuss 5 veterans that are being ranked incorrectly heading into the summer.

(3:30) - Dalton's Top 5 debates vs. Fantasy Pros consensus rankings: Rookie RBs

(30:20) - Dalton's Top 5 debates vs. Fantasy Pros consensus rankings: Rookie WRs + TEs

(49:05) - Dalton's Top 5 debates vs. Fantasy Pros consensus rankings: Veterans

