12 do's and don'ts when drafting this season | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Tomorrow we flip the calendar to August a.k.a. the holy month of the fantasy football calendar. Draft season is here and we are here to help. With it being strategy week on the pod, Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 do's and dont's when drafting this season or any season in fantasy football. Consider this pod your blueprint to having the most successful draft possible this August.

(1:10) - Full disclosure and introducing Fantasy U

(3:55) - Do: Win the month of September

(11:42) - Do: Know your opponents (and get out of your fantasy bubble)

(16:17) - Don't: Over plan or over anticipate

(22:25) - Don't: Be over confident with your picks past round 5

(27:30) - Do: Take big swings in the draft on potential league winners

(31:10) - Do: Keep an eye on rookie WRs but don't get attached

(35:11) - Don't: Interrupt an opponent while they're making a mistake

(39:44) - Don't: Worry about your RBs backups

(42:54) - Do: Get to know your league settings before the draft

(45:15) - Do: Be sure to compliment your roster

(48:33) - Don't: Take draft rankings as written in stone

(54:58) - Don't: Cross off entire teams when drafting

