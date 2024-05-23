10 ADPs to watch this summer: Dolphins RBs + Chiefs WRs have major questions | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

What a player's ADP is heading into Memorial Day weekend is likely not what it could be heading into Labor Day weekend. But with the start of summer fast approaching, there's no better to identify the ADPs that are worth monitoring over the next few months. Fantasy football expert Tera Roberts joins Matt Harmon to identify 10 ADP situations you need to keep an eye on this summer.

(1:12) - ADPs to watch this summer

(3:05) - Las Vegas RB Zamir White: RB24, 83rd overall

(8:30) - Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren: RB28, 88th overall

(12:08) - Cincinnati Bengals RBs Zack Moss + Chase Brown

(17:53) - Miami Dolphins trio of RBs

(26:30) - Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears: RB35, 110th overall

(33:05) - Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams: WR48, 111th overall

(40:10) - Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk: WR31, 59th overall

(43:55) - Baltimore Ravens WR: Zay Flowers: WR26, 47th overall

(48:45) - Kansas City Chiefs trio of WRs

(54:05) - Pittsburgh Steelers WR Roman Wilson: WR72, 166th overall

