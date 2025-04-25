Myles Smith premieres 'My First Heartbreak' single

Myles Smith has premiered a new single called "My First Heartbreak."

The "Stargazing" artist previously shared that the song is "about the first time I felt truly left," adding, "When my dad walked out, I did not have the words for it."

"This song has not be easy to share, but your support has reminded me that healing is something we do together," Smith now says.

You can listen to "My First Heartbreak" now via digital outlets and watch its video streaming on YouTube.

"My First Heartbreak" follows Smith's 2024 EP, A Minute..., which features "Stargazing" and the single "Nice to Meet You." Smith also put out a collaboration with Shaboozey, "Blink Twice," earlier in April.

