Myles Smith says Thursday's intimate show in Austin is 'the perfect matchup for me'

Myles Smith, who's been playing stadiums all summer with Ed Sheeran, will be playing a 1200-capacity venue in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 9 as part of White Claw Sessions, a multi-city concert series that pairs established artists with emerging artists.

Myles will be sharing the bill with Abraham Alexander, a Texas-based singer/songwriter and guitarist who received a best original song Oscar nomination for co-writing and singing "Like a Bird," from the movie Sing Sing. Myles told ABC Audio he partnered with White Claw because he wanted to put his money where his mouth is, after his speech at the BRIT Awards about the importance of grassroots venues to up-and-coming artists.

"After the BRITS, we were super-keen to put some of what I'd spoke about into action and being able to really support emerging artists was, like, top priority," he said, adding, "And so this opportunity fell into our lap and it aligned with my values and goals precisely."

"Being able support Abraham Alexander, who's another Black artist in this space ... this is a perfect matchup for me," he noted.

The "Stargazing" singer's goal is to "to foster community" and "forward opportunities" for "artists trying to break through," he told ABC Audio, and he thinks it's "incredible" that "being able to do the things that I set out to do" has "the support of such a big brand." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

After the Austin show, Myles has a U.K. festival date in November, and in December, he'll be playing holiday shows in the U.S. Next year, Myles will be opening for his pal Ed Sheeran once again, this time on Ed's LOOP North American tour.

