Myles Smith returns to hometown for free surprise show

Myles Smith has been surprising fans for quite some time with last-minute announcements of free pop-up shows. But the one he did on Wednesday was particularly special, because it was in his hometown of Luton, England.

After tipping off his Instagram followers, Myles arrived in Luton to play an acoustic show in front of the Hat Factory, a venue he performed at before "Stargazing" made him a global star, as the BBC reports. Hundreds of fans turned out to greet the hometown hero.

According to the BBC, when asked what Luton means to him, Myles said, "It's the best. I was born here, it's full of the greatest people, I love it." During the show he invited a 9-year-old fan to join him for "Stargazing."

Myles' mom, Deborah Smith, was also on hand, and told the BBC that she's "eternally grateful" and "incredibly proud" of her son. She also said that growing up in Luton — with its "eclectic mix of nationalities, of cultures, of socioeconomic differences" — made Myles the artist he is today.

Myles wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday, "So good to be home, thank you to the hundreds of you that turned up last minute. It's incredible to come back to the town who made me the person that I am and I'm so thankful. I hope I made you proud."

