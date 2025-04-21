Myles Smith is 'really scared' to release new song 'My First Heartbreak' on Friday

Back in January, Myles Smith talked about writing a song called "My First Heartbreak" that he said was so "painful" that just posting a little bit of it had sent his "anxiety through the roof." Well, we're going to be able to hear it on Friday.

The "Stargazing" singer reveals the new song is about his father. As he explains in a series of slides on Instagram, "It is about the first time I felt truly left. When my dad walked out, I did not have the words for it."

"Even now, I see him when I look in the mirror," he continues. "There is a strange kind of sadness in recognizing pieces of someone who chose not to be part of your life."

He notes, "Over the past few years I have played this song to hundreds of thousands of people and every time, it has felt like more than just my story. This is not meant to be a hit or a catchy song. It is meant to be my truth."

Myles captioned the post, "After years of getting comfortable with it, I think I’m ready." He added in the comments, "I would be lying if I don’t say I’m really scared. This is part of my life. This is me. And it feels so scary to put it into the world. Please look after it."

He also posted a text from his mother, who writes, "I'm nervous and excited most of all I'm Proud of you son .. we got this."

Myles will release the song a day after being honored as one of TIME's 100 most influential people at a gala in New York City.

