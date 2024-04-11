"My heart!!!!!" Ariana Grande reunites with 'Wicked' cast at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas

It was Glinda and Elphaba together again as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made an appearance at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas on April 10 on behalf of their movie, Wicked.

As People reports, other cast members joined them for the presentation, including Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh. Five minutes of footage was shown, including glimpses of Ariana as Glinda singing "Popular," and Ari and Cynthia singing "Defying Gravity."

According to People, Ari told the audience, "When I was 10 years old, I saw Wicked on Broadway for the first time. I remember it so clearly because that was the instant that I knew I really wanted to play Glinda one day. It became my dream role."

Cynthia added, "I was 25 and it was my birthday. I took myself to see [it] on a date by myself. But I could never have fathomed even getting the chance to actually play the iconic Wicked Witch."

Jeff Goldblum later posted a photo of him, Ariana, Cynthia, Michelle and Jonathan — along with Ariana's boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who is also in the cast — hanging out backstage. "Over the rainbow to be reunited with this magical family!" he wrote.

"My heart!!!!!" Ari responded to the pic. "A joy to be with you once again!!" Cynthia added.

Part One of Wicked will arrive in theaters November 27, with Part Two following on November 26, 2025.

