Music notes: Christina Aguilera, Rita Ora and more

Wanna learn how to recreate some of Christina Aguilera's most memorable hairstyles? The singer is teaming up with SexyHair for the hair care brand's 25th anniversary campaign, which will include tutorials of some of her famous 'dos.

Rita Ora is Running Wild with Bear Grylls. The singer will appear in the new season of the National Geographic show, in which the survivalist puts celebrities through their paces in harsh environments all over the world. The new season of Running with Bear Grylls: THE CHALLENGE kicks off with Bradley Cooper in the unforgiving canyons of the Wyoming Basin on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic channel.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Niall Horan once again addressed those One Direction reunion rumors. "We speak regularly, but that conversation hasn't happened," he says. "God knows whether it ends up being — it could be like the Friends reunion, it could be a whole tour. God knows what it is, but no, it hasn't been spoken about."

