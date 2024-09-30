Music notes: Shaboozey, Ariana Grande and more

Shaboozey's got even more to celebrate. His "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has just grabbed its 12th week at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This means it has spent twice as many weeks at the top spot than any other leader has all year. Additionally, Sabrina Carpenter has just become the first woman in the 66-year history of the chart to have three songs in the top 10 for five consecutive weeks. Her hit "Espresso" sits at #3, "Please Please Please" lands at #8, while "Taste" fits in at #9.

Ariana Grande is Vanity Fair's latest cover star. In a lie detector test video with the publication that was released on Monday, Ariana says she has never gotten any work done to her body, denying a nose job or breast augmentation. After the lie detector machine indicated she was telling the truth about not getting surgery, Ariana said, "This is the best day of my life. Take that, you YouTube people."

Demi Lovato is going to perform at the Children's Hospital LA Gala on Saturday, an event that raises funds to support the hospital's mission. "Over the years, it's been my personal honor to meet so many families in their care and witness first-hand the compassion and brilliance of their staff," Demi said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate and support that at this memorable event."

Katy Perry's new studio album, 143, debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This makes it her sixth album to land in the top 10 of the chart.

