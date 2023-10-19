Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

Justin Timberlake is in a great place, even amid revelations from Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me. Britney wrote about becoming pregnant and having an abortion while she was in her highly publicized relationship with Justin, claiming that he did not want to be a father at the time. A source told People that Justin, who now has a family with wife Jessica Biel, is doing great. "He's happy at home with Jess and their kids and he's focusing on new music. He's in such a great place," the source said.

Is there Tayvis Kelswift fatigue already? According to a Yahoo! News survey, 55 percent of participants said they feel as though the media has covered the budding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship too much. Twenty-nine percent of people were not sure how they felt about the coverage, while 12 percent believe the new couple has received about the right amount of press.

Charlie XCX and Sam Smith have just released their first collaboration, "In the City." The new single is about connecting with people during wild nights out on the town. "It's about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you're there," Charlie said in a press release.

Bad Bunny is going on tour. The rapper and singer announced the 31-city Most Wanted Tour on Thursday. He'll travel to arenas across all of North America and perform a total of 47 shows.

Thanks to Supernatural, you can get your workout going with Post Malone's greatest hits. The VR fitness app has launched a new Artist Series that promises to elevate your workout alongside all your favorite Post songs. Take your pick from several different modalities, including boxing and cardio.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.