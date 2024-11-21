Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow and more

Taylor Swift fans can get their own special guitar this holiday season. The pop superstar has just released a collection of custom acoustic guitars as part of her holiday merchandise offerings. "We looked to the store and said, 'pleeeeeeeeeeeeease give us acoustic guitars…' and the prophecy was fulfilled," Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "Now you can finally play your own Acoustic Set at home with the #AcousticGuitarCollection!"

Jack Harlow has released his latest song, "Hello Miss Johnson." It arrived alongside a music video on Thursday, which was directed by Shadrinsky. In the video, CCTV camera footage documents the courtship between Jack and Miss Johnson's daughter. Jack is working on a brand-new, unannounced project at the moment, according to a press release. He'll also perform two shows at the Louisville Orchestra for his fourth annual No Place Like Home series at Whitney Hall, Kentucky, on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30.

Chappell Roan has made the list for BBC Radio 1's Sound of 2025 music prize. The annual list spotlights emerging artists who are primed for success in the upcoming year. "The Radio 1 Sound of 2025 list this year is one of the strongest in a while," station presenter Jack Saunders says in a press release. "It's a reflection of the freedom artists are feeling creatively at the moment. Can't wait to see who the top five are!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.