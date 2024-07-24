Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

Halsey is teasing the upcoming release of the music video for her new single "Lucky." She shared a poster for the video to her Instagram, where she announced the video was directed by Gia Coppola, the granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola. Halsey also shared a series of short clips from the video to her IG, which feature the artist acting in this new era's signature bright pink wig.

Happy 4th birthday, folklore! Taylor Swift's eighth studio album celebrates its fourth anniversary on Wednesday, and in honor of the milestone, the original folklore cardigan is back up for sale on Swift's merch site. "screaming in lowercase because after #4yearsoffolklore, the og cardigan is back, baby!!!!!!!!" Taylor Nation wrote on Instagram. "go feral, fly around your house like a folklorian fairy, then scurry over to store.taylorswift.com to shop for 72 hours or while supplies last!"

Speaking of Taylor, her ex-BFF Karlie Kloss publicly spoke about the pop superstar recently. She told Yahoo Life in an interview shared Monday that "Shake it Off" is her favorite Taylor song and also gave her thoughts on The Tortured Poets Department. "I'd say the whole album [is my favorite]," Karlie said. "I mean, her music is classic."

Soft skin and she perfumed it for ya. Sabrina Carpenter has announced the name of the new fragrance she's releasing on Thursday. "#CherryBaby, new scent by @sabrinacarpenter," Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram. "available in the US tomorrow at 2pm ET at fragrancebysabrina.com. coming soon internationally."

