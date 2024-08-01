Music notes: Taylor Swift, PinkPantheress and more

PinkPantheress has canceled all her tour dates for the rest of 2024, including her gigs opening for Olivia Rodrigo and Coldplay. "It is with the heaviest heart that sadly [I] have to announce that i will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I'm sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other's company once i return to health."

The air is salty and the door is rusted. Taylor Nation celebrated the first day of August and Thursday's Eras Tour show in Warsaw, Poland, by referencing Taylor Swift's folklore track "august" in a new Instagram Reel. "hey #WarsawTSTheErasTour, what month is it?! happy salt air and rust on your door month to those that celebrate!" Taylor Nation wrote. "we never needed #TSTheErasTour more."

Speaking of August celebrations, Sabrina Carpenter is counting down to the release of her upcoming studio album, Short n' Sweet, which drops on Aug. 23. "i reckon it's.. officially short n' sweet month," Sabrina captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday.

