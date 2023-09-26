Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

Thanks to Taylor Swift's appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday and her rumored budding relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, NFL partner Fanatics tells ABC they've seen a nearly 400% uptick in Travis Kelce merch. Her appearance at the game also may have boosted ratings. Variety reports the telecast received a total audience of 24.32 million viewers, scoring the highest among female demographics ages 12-17 and 18-49 this week.



And speaking of rumored couples, Ariana Grande was reportedly spotted walking arm-in-arm with Wicked co-star and rumored new beau Ethan Slater in Disneyland Friday night. In photos and video obtained by Deuxmoi, they can only be seen from behind, but the witness claims it was indeed them. A source also tells People, "They went with a big group of friends as well her mom and brother," adding, "All of her friends love him."

"Last Night" singer Morgan Wallen is extending his One Night At A Time tour into 2024 with 10 stadium dates. Kicking off in April, the newly announced trek includes stops in Indianapolis, Nashville, Denver, Tampa, Arlington and Las Vegas. To purchase tickets, fans must register in advance at Ticketmaster's website.

Black Eyed Peas will be ringing in the new year in Las Vegas. The group has lined up two New Year's Eve weekend performances at The Venetian Theatre: one on Saturday, December 30, and the other on Sunday, December 31. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. PT.

