Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were a popular couples costume this Halloween — even singer-songwriter Jax and her fiancé, Braverijah Gregg, took inspiration from the pair. On the newest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis reacted to their costume, which featured Braverijah dressed as Taylor, placing a photo of Travis on a map. "She put me on the map, right there in the video," Travis said. "That was golden. Hats off. That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one, I enjoyed that."

Ariana Grande is supporting her man. She was spotted at the first night of previews for the Broadway revival of the musical Spamalot, in which her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, stars. Ari was all smiles as she left the theater with a Playbill and paper crown in hand.

This one is for the boys with the booming system. The music video for Nicki Minaj's 2011 hit "Super Bass" has officially reached 1 billion views on YouTube. This marks Nicki's ninth video as lead, featured artist or collaborator to reach this milestone.

Halsey's son, Ender, is a Harry Styles fan. The young boy dressed up as Harry for Halloween this year, sporting one of his iconic outfits — white pants with a pink dress shirt and suspenders. "It was his idea i swear," Halsey wrote on their Instagram Story.

Post Malone will perform a medley of country music classics with country stars Morgan Wallen and HARDY during the 57th annual CMA Awards, airing November 8 on ABC. Other performers on the show include Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Luke Bryan.

"Lil Boo Thang" artist Paul Russell, Pentatonix, Brandy and more are among the artists performing during this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 a.m.

