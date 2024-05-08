Music notes: Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and more

When most people meet Taylor Swift for the first time, they probably don't start with, "Do you know who I am?" But that's exactly what The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice said to the pop star when she ran into her at Coachella in April. Apparently, Taylor did know who Teresa was. "I said, 'Can I get a photo?' And she was the sweetest person ever. I'm totally a Swiftie now. I love her," Teresa said on the May 7 episode of RHONJ.

Cynthia Erivo took to Instagram to gush about performing with Ariana Grande during the 2024 Met Gala. "Ari showed up bold and bright, and made some space for me on a stage that was hers for the night. I don't think I'll ever forget it. I'm so grateful," Cynthia wrote. "Hey Ari? You know this already but I love you and thank you."

Camila Cabello is putting out a new single featuring Lil Nas X. "He Knows" arrives Friday, May 8, and is available to presave and preadd on Spotify and Apple Music. "SHE'S A PROVOCATEUR, DANCEFLOOR CONNOISSEUR," Camila wrote in her announcement post on X.

