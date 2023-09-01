Music notes: Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers and more

A second film in 24 hours has moved its opening date after Taylor Swift announced that her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will release in theaters on October 13. Meg Ryan's grand return to the big screen with her film What Happens Later will now arrive, well, later. The film's new opening date is November 3 so as to not directly compete with Taylor at the box office.

Kevin Jonas' daughters, Alena and Valentina, are embracing the fact that they inspired the Jonas Brothers song "Little Bird." On Thursday, August 31, Kevin shared a photo of his daughters wearing jean jackets with an image of two cartoon birds embroidered on the back. "Little birds," he captioned the photo, alongside a red heart emoji.

Julia Michaels has revealed that she recently had her gallbladder removed. "Two weeks without a gallbladder and finally feeling so much better," she shared on Instagram on Friday. "Thank you and lots of kisses to everyone that reached out and checked on me."

Ricky Martin has reached a settlement agreement with Jwan Yosef just two months after Ricky filed for divorce. According to the legal documents that were obtained by People, all that is needed is for a judge to sign off on it, then their divorce will be finalized.

Luke Combs has welcomed a second child. Luke and wife Nicole announced the arrival of their son, Beau Lee Combs, who was born on August 15, in a joint Instagram Reel shared on August 31. Luke and Nicole are also parents to 14-month-old son Tex Lawrence.

